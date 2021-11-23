'Hellbound' Features Angels Prophesying People's Deaths and the Demons Ready to Make It Happen

Not only are the monsters ("demons," to be exact) bulletproof, but they also enjoy the convenience of traveling through space and time via portals. Able to appear at the most inopportune times, they tend to focus on fulfilling the prophecy the so-called "angels" have already read to the poor souls destined to go to hell.

While infallibility isn't one of their superpowers, their efficiency remains largely undisputed. So, what role do they play in Hellbound? How do they push forward the narrative?