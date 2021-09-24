Everyone’s Obsessed With Netflix’s ‘Jaguar’ — Is There Going to Be a Season 2?By Stephanie Harper
Sep. 24 2021, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
There’s not much Netflix's Jaguar is missing when it comes to being the ideal action drama series. First off, it’s set in the wildly fascinating era of the 1960s, second, it focuses on a survivor of the Holocaust whose main focus is seeking revenge, and third, the creators made sure not to skimp out on any of the intense action and suspense.
After surviving the Holocaust, Isabel joins forces with an elite group of agents who are on the hunt to take down evil Nazi war criminals. The first season premiered on Netflix in September 2021, but conversations about Season 2 are already circulating.
Is there an official release date for Season 2 of Netflix's 'Jaguar'?
Despite how exciting Season 1 of Jaguar has been for everyone with a Netflix subscription, there hasn’t been an official announcement about Season 2 just yet. This isn’t necessarily the worst news ever! The show also hasn’t been canceled, which means it still has a chance of being renewed. Fans most definitely shouldn’t give up hope since the first season ended on such a captivating note.
By the end of Season 1, Isabel finally begins settling into the groove of things in terms of her life’s mission and has a better understanding of her responsibilities. There’s no way the show can stop right there when she’s finally figuring out what her next move will be and where she’s headed next.
On top of that, there's still a lot of character development that needs to be explored with solid arcs that have the capacity to go far. Stories based around the aftermath of World War II are typically rich and engaging, and Jaguar certainly follows suit.
Who would be in the cast of 'Jaguar' Season 2?
The first season of Jaguar included Blanca Suarez in the central role of Isabel. It's easy to root for her and support her as the protagonist surrounded by side characters like Lucena (played by Ivan Marcos), Castro (played by Oscar Casas), and Sordo (played by Adrian Lastra).
Viewers were also introduced to Marse (Francesc Garrido), Nazi Otto Bachmann (Stefan Weinert), and Ilse Bachmann (Julia Moller). Chances are if Season 2 gets renewed, we will see all these same faces return to continue telling their stories. It’s also possible brand-new actors will be invited to join the cast lineup since Isabel’s future can go in so many different directions.
What would 'Jaguar' Season 2 be about?
The first season of Jaguar on Netflix introduced us to the character of Isabel and shed light on her tragic backstory. Seeing her lose her entire family in Nazi concentration camps was devastating to watch. Watching her join together with other agents who have the same mission of vengeance in mind simply added layers to who she was as a leading character.
Season 2 would undoubtedly continue showcasing our leading lady Isabel as she goes after Nazi Otto Bachmann and hones in on her skills as an agent with the group she’s working with.