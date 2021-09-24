Everyone’s Obsessed With Netflix’s ‘Jaguar’ — Is There Going to Be a Season 2?

There’s not much Netflix's Jaguar is missing when it comes to being the ideal action drama series. First off, it’s set in the wildly fascinating era of the 1960s, second, it focuses on a survivor of the Holocaust whose main focus is seeking revenge, and third, the creators made sure not to skimp out on any of the intense action and suspense.

After surviving the Holocaust, Isabel joins forces with an elite group of agents who are on the hunt to take down evil Nazi war criminals. The first season premiered on Netflix in September 2021, but conversations about Season 2 are already circulating.

Is there an official release date for Season 2 of Netflix's 'Jaguar'?

Despite how exciting Season 1 of Jaguar has been for everyone with a Netflix subscription, there hasn’t been an official announcement about Season 2 just yet. This isn’t necessarily the worst news ever! The show also hasn’t been canceled, which means it still has a chance of being renewed. Fans most definitely shouldn’t give up hope since the first season ended on such a captivating note.

By the end of Season 1, Isabel finally begins settling into the groove of things in terms of her life’s mission and has a better understanding of her responsibilities. There’s no way the show can stop right there when she’s finally figuring out what her next move will be and where she’s headed next.

On top of that, there's still a lot of character development that needs to be explored with solid arcs that have the capacity to go far. Stories based around the aftermath of World War II are typically rich and engaging, and Jaguar certainly follows suit.

