South Korean Actor Song Jae-Rim Dies at Age 39 — What We Know About His Cause of Death

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. South Korean actor Song Jae-rim, best known for his roles in K-dramas such as Moon Embracing the Sun and Two Weeks, has tragically passed away. The Seongdong Police Station in Seoul has confirmed his death. He was 39 years old.

What led to this heartbreaking loss? Here's everything we know so far about the events surrounding Song Jae-rim's death and the details about the cause of his passing.

What was Song Jae-rim's cause of death?

According to multiple outlets, Song Jae-rim was found dead in his apartment in Seoul's Seongdong-gu district on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. While the exact cause of death has not been confirmed, authorities reportedly found a two-page letter and nicotine concentrate at the scene.

Rumors circulating online have sparked speculation that the actor may have died by suicide, though this has not been verified. As previously stated, the cause of Song Jae-Rim's death is still under investigation, with authorities noting that there is currently "no suspicion of murder or other crimes" at play.

As reported by Naver, Song Jae-rim's funeral will take place in Room 2 of the Yeouido St. Mary's Hospital Funeral Hall in Seoul, with the service scheduled for 12 p.m. KST (10 p.m. EST) on Thursday, November 14. His family has chosen the Seoul Metropolitan Crematorium as the burial site.

Rest in peace, Song Jae Rim. I remember him in “Moon Embracing the Sun”. He was a good actor.



He passed away this afternoon (November 12). He was 39 years old. pic.twitter.com/dzTTfR0T0F — 🏛 ᜀ ᜃᜓ ᜐᜒ ᜇ᜔ᜌᜓᜈ᜔ 🏛 (@iam_jniest) November 12, 2024

Song Jae-rim started his career as a runway model, gracing the catwalks for Seoul collections from designers like Juun. J, Herin Homme, and Ha Sang Beg. He also modeled for several high-profile magazines, including Bazaar Korea, GQ Korea, Esquire Korea, and Marie Claire Korea.

Song Jae-rim transitioned into acting in 2009, making his film debut in the mockumentary-style drama Actresses. He went on to land quite a few notable roles, including a loyal bodyguard in the historical drama Moon Embracing the Sun and a cold-blooded assassin in Two Weeks.

His fame soared after he appeared in the fourth season of the popular reality variety show We Got Married, where he was paired with actress Kim So-eun. Our thoughts are with Song Jae-rim's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.