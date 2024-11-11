Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Cameron Crowe’s Marriage and Fatherhood Journey: Is He Married Today? Is Cameron Crowe married? The world wants the scoop on the new dad's love life! By D.M. Published Nov. 11 2024, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Filmmaker Cameron Crowe is proving that love and fatherhood have no limits. The 67-year-old director and his girlfriend, Anais Smith, welcomed their first child together on Nov. 4. Anais took to Instagram days after the baby’s birth to reveal the news to her followers.

“Welcome to the world, Vivienne Marie Crowe,” Anais wrote in the caption (per People). "In just one week, you’ve already added so much love and happiness to our lives with your joy, curiosity, bright eyes, unforgettable expressions, snuggles, and affection. To watch you grow up and navigate this world will be the greatest gift, and your Dad and I will be there to guide you, celebrate you, and have fun along the way!”

The news may have surprised Cameron’s fans, who were not aware of his relationship status. Now, netizens want the scoop on Cameron’s love life – as many are wondering if he has been secretly married all along.

Is Cameron Crowe married? Here’s what we know!

Cameron Crowe is no stranger to fatherhood. The filmmaker behind iconic movies like Almost Famous and Jerry Maguire is also a dad to twin sons. Cameron shares the twins, Billy and William, with his ex-wife Nancy Wilson. Cameron and Nancy met in the '80s while Cameron was working as a music journalist and Nancy was a member of Heart. The two tied the knot in 1986, and their lives moved quickly from there. In 2000, the couple welcomed the twins.

After nearly 24 years of marriage, Cameron and Nancy decided to part ways in 2010. The split was reportedly amicable, with the couple maintaining a strong co-parenting relationship for their boys. Years after his split from Nancy, Cameron began dating Anais Smith – although the two have never married. Since announcing Vivienne’s birth, Anais set her Instagram account to private, hinting that she's stepping back from the spotlight to focus on motherhood.

Cameron Crowe joins a list of senior dads in Hollywood.

Cameron Crowe is now a part of Hollywood’s older dads club after welcoming a child at 67 years old. However, the filmmaker is in good company. George Clooney may have spent years as one of the world’s most eligible bachelors, but he’s now a devoted dad to twins Ella and Alexander with his wife, Amal Clooney. At 63, George often shares how fatherhood has completely shifted his priorities.

“I just look at them thinking, I couldn't be happier and I couldn't be more surprised at how happy I am,” George said during an appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF with Marc Maron podcast. Adding, “The hard part is being 60 and just the sheer running around of it.”