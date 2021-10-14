Here's Why The Rolling Stones Removed "Brown Sugar" From Their Setlist After 50 Years

If you're passively listening to "Brown Sugar," odds are you may not have picked up on the racially charged innuendos made throughout its lyrics. but a more critical look at the words reveals that the song carries a lot of problematic messages. Released in 1971, the opening lyrics in "Brown Sugar" largely refer to a woman being sold into slavery as well as being whipped by an apparent slave master.

The slavery-focused lyrics are most apparent in lines like, "Gold coast slave ship bound for cotton fields / Sold in the market down in New Orleans / Scarred old slaver knows he's doing alright."

Furthermore, lyrics such as, "Hear him whip the women just around midnight," "Brown Sugar, just like a young girl should," and references to a "Black girl" throughout also clearly corroborate the dark racial undertones the song is accused of having.