Johnny Somali Was Caught Twerking on a Very Important Korean Statue and Could Face Jail Time "I made a mistake and I just want to own up to it." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 11 2024, 9:39 a.m. ET

Controversial YouTuber Johnny Somali, 24, took a trip to South Korea in early October 2024, where he hit up some major landmarks like Seoul's Statue of Peace in Changdong History and Culture Park. This statue holds significant meaning, symbolizing the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery. But Johnny, seemingly oblivious to its purpose, treated it as just another backdrop for his viewers.

Johnny ignored the statue's cultural importance, sparking outrage. Now, he's reportedly under investigation by Korean authorities. So, what exactly did he do — and why was Johnny Somali in Korea in the first place?

What did Johnny Somali do in South Korea?

In a recent interview, Johnny told media outlets that he came to South Korea to livestream, create content, and, in his words, "be funny," per Korea Now. However, this trip took a complete 180, and his attempt at humor fell flat, resulting in a serious backlash.

During his time in South Korea, Johnny went as far as posing with Seoul’s Statue of Peace, kissing it, and even dancing shirtless against it. His antics blatantly disregarded the statue's purpose, reducing it to a mere prop.

Unsurprisingly, Johnny’s actions have sparked outrage, with Korean authorities now considering criminal charges. Responding to the backlash, he stated that he didn’t come to South Korea to “cause a s--t storm” and insisted he hadn’t intended to cause harm or stir up trouble.

What charges is Johnny Somali facing?

Multiple sources report that Johnny Somali could face up to 10 years in prison for his behavior at Seoul’s Statue of Peace during his October 2024 trip to South Korea.

But the controversy didn’t end there — he’s also accused of acting disrespectfully throughout his stay, including dumping instant noodle liquid on a convenience store table. While Johnny may be accustomed to getting away with this behavior at home, South Korea is not letting it slide. He’s reportedly been booked for obstruction and banned from leaving the country, likely while the investigation continues.

Johnny Somali later issued an apology for his behavior in South Korea.

Though Johnny was reportedly booked in jail at the end of October, he issued a public apology to the Korean people regarding his controversial visit to the Statue of Peace. “I want to apologize to the Korean people. I was not aware of the significance of the statue. It was just entertainment for my audience,” he stated, acknowledging that he now understands such behavior is unacceptable in South Korea.