'Alaskan Bush People' Have Faced Several Heartbreaking Losses: Details on the Family Deaths The most recent death in the Brown family was that of Danelle Branson. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 12 2024, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: Discovery

The Brown family, stars of Discovery’s hit reality TV series Alaskan Bush People, has faced heartbreaking losses over the past few years while also celebrating new additions to their family. For instance, Noah Brown and his wife, Rhain Alisha, have welcomed two children together: Their first son, Elijah Connor Brown, arrived in 2019, followed by their second son, Adam Bishop Brown, in November 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple announced they were expecting Adam just months after the passing of the Brown family patriarch, Billy Brown. Whether you're a dedicated fan of the Browns or just check in occasionally, we’ve compiled an updated list of the Alaskan Bush People family members who have sadly passed away so you never feel left out of the loop.

Here's an updated list of 'Alaskan Bush People' deaths.

Source: Discovery

Billy, the patriarch of the Brown family, passed away in 2021. He appeared in the first eight seasons of Alaskan Bush People, which spans a total of 14 seasons. Billy died at the age of 68 after suffering a seizure.

Article continues below advertisement

Representatives for the show confirmed Billy’s passing to Fox News, sharing a heartfelt statement. "We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the Discovery family for years — a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind," the statement read. "Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss."

Amber Branson passed away in 2020.

Amber Branson, a former Alaskan Bush People star, passed away on May 1, 2020, at the age of 44. Amber was the niece of Ami Brown and the daughter of Ami's brother, Rene. Her death was tragic, occurring after she suffered "severe injuries sustained in a fire" that broke out in her Texas home, according to The Sun.

Article continues below advertisement

Ami Brown’s great-niece, Danelle Branson, died in 2024.

In January 2024, news surfaced that Ami Brown's great-niece, Danelle Sarae Branson, passed away on Jan. 26 at just 29 years old. Born in 1994 in Longview, Texas, Danelle was residing in Mineral Wells at the time of her death, according to her obituary. She was the daughter of Rodrick Taylor and Amber Nichole Branson, the same Amber mentioned earlier.

A Texas coroner confirmed to The Sun that "The suspected cause at the scene was suicide by gunshot." However, the official cause of death was still pending at the time. According to her obituary, Danelle had a wide range of interests. She enjoyed "writing poetry, drawing, fishing, gardening, dancing, staying on top of fashion trends, listening to music, watching movies, spending time with her children, and visiting with family and friends."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Discovery Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown