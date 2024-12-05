Home > Television > Reality TV > Life Below Zero The Hailstone Family on 'Life Below Zero' Consists of Chip, Agnes, and Their Seven Kids "Here in the Arctic, when life gives us lemons, we usually let them freeze and throw them at people we don't like." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 5 2024, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: X/@Hailstone

As one of the standout families featured on National Geographic’s reality series Life Below Zero, the Hailstones have long been fan favorites. So, when the family patriarch, Chip Hailstone, revealed that the show likely wouldn’t be renewed for a 24th season, it left fans buzzing with questions.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 23 of Life Below Zero premiered on Oct. 8, 2024, and it seems this season will mark the end of the show — at least for now. With the Hailstone family potentially stepping out of the spotlight (unless the network decides to bring the series back), fans are eager to know what’s next for them. Here’s everything you need to know about the Hailstone family and their future plans.

Who are all the members of the Hailstone family featured on 'Life Below Zero'?

The Hailstone family lives in the remote wilderness of Alaska, where neighbors are few and far between. The heads of the family, Chip and Agnes Hailstone, reside along the Kobuk River in Noorvik, just under 20 miles north of the Arctic Circle. Together, they share seven children — five daughters and two sons.

Article continues below advertisement

Chip and Agnes are parents to Qutan, Tinmiaq, Iriqtaq, Caroline, and Mary, while Agnes has two sons, Douglas and Jon, from a previous marriage. Unlike a traditional couple working 9-to-5 jobs to support their household, Chip and Agnes rely on hunting and bartering to provide for their family. From catching fish to trading goods, they embrace a lifestyle centered around survival and resourcefulness.

Article continues below advertisement

Living in Alaska’s harsh wilderness comes with unique challenges, including less-than-friendly wildlife and frigid winters where temperatures often plunge below zero — sometimes reaching as low as -50 or even -60 degrees.

Chip describes his way of life perfectly in his X (formerly Twitter) bio: "I hunt, fish, and gather to make a good honest living." Oh, and for him, comfort food includes caribou. That’s right — while most people think of bread, cheese, or decadent desserts as comfort food, Chip turns to freshly hunted caribou. Talk about a truly unique way of living!

Article continues below advertisement

Chip Hailstone says his family is "motivated by people who are motivated."

If we’re handing out grades for motivation, the Hailstone family definitely earns an A. Their lifestyle alone is enough to silence most complaints about hard work. In an X post shared on Dec. 2, 2024, Chip wrote, "We are motivated by people who are motivated." It’s safe to say that Chip and his family are not only motivated to survive but also to support and push each other to strive for the best. Their drive and determination are truly inspiring!

Article continues below advertisement

We are motivated by people who are motivated. — Chip Hailstone (@HailstoneChip) December 2, 2024

Chip Hailstone and his family may have reached the end of their reality TV days.

Chip and the Hailstone family’s life in remote Alaska might continue, but it seems their time on Life Below Zero may be coming to an end. On Sept. 21, 2024, Chip took to X to share some big news, hinting that the show might have “run its course.”

Article continues below advertisement

Well, folks, its official;



Life Below Zero has run its course.

No contract, No Life Below Zero.



It was a fun 12 years and the show won 9 Emmy Awards, and we were on the first to the last episodes.



Now onto a sharp and profitable future. — Chip Hailstone (@HailstoneChip) September 21, 2024

"Well, folks, it’s official. Life Below Zero has run its course," he began. "No contract, no Life Below Zero. It was a fun 12 years — the show won nine Emmy Awards, and we were there from the first to the last episodes. Now onto a sharp and profitable future."