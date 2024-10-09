Home > Television > Reality TV > Life Below Zero 'Life Below Zero's Chip Hailstone Says the Show Has "Run Its Course" After 23 Seasons "Well folks, it's official." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 9 2024, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: National Geographic

Season 23 of Life Below Zero just premiered on National Geographic, and already there are rumors that the long-running docuseries was canceled. Rumors that were started by one longtime cast member, Chip Hailstone. But is it really on its way out? After so long on TV, it's hard to believe that it was given the ax, and fans are hoping there isn't any truth to the claims that Season 23 of Life Below Zero is it's last.

Life Below Zero premiered in 2013. It follows a group of hunters of various walks of life who are native to the rural areas of Alaska. It paved the way for the spinoffs, Life Below Zero: Next Generation and Life Below Zero: First Alaskans. But for most longtime fans, there is nothing quite like the original series in the franchise that started it all. And no one is ready to say goodbye, even after almost two dozen seasons.

Source: National Geographic

Was 'Life Below Zero' canceled?

No one from National Geographic has announced plans to cancel Life Below Zero. However, one of its main cast members, Chip Hailstone, shared on X that the end of the series has come. According to him, the contract for another season was not renewed following the filming of Season 23. While some fans are still holding out hope, Chip was adamant on his post and then in the comments under it that the end is here.

"Well, folks, it's official," Chip wrote on X on Sept. 21. "Life Below Zero has run its course. No contract, no Life Below Zero. It was a fun 12 years and the show won [nine] Emmy Awards, and we were on the first to the last episodes. Now on to a sharp and profitable future."

When someone replied to the X post to point out that, at that time, a new season was on the horizon, Chip replied. He wrote, "Our last season is coming out, Oct. 4. or so, we will not be making anymore. Never know, they occasionally revive shows from the grave, so there's a small chance we will get resurrected…"

And when someone posted about it on Reddit, someone who other users believe to be Chip commented on the thread. The individual wrote, "I'm in Anchorage and its true, Life Below Zero is out of contract." They added, "Might be that Disney went woke/broke," and shared that Season 23 should span about 16 episodes.

How can you watch 'Life Below Zero'?

Life Below Zero airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on National Geographic. In the past, it was also available to watch on Disney Plus. However, fans might have to wait until Season 23 has aired to catch it on the streaming platform.