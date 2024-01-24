Home > Television > Reality TV > Life Below Zero Joel Jacko From 'Life Below Zero: First Alaskans' Prefers Life in Rural Alaska Joel Jacko from 'Life Below Zero: First Alaskans' has lived in Alaska his entire life and he's eager to teach his daughter what he knows. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 24 2024, Published 10:51 a.m. ET Source: National Geographic

The National Geographic docuseries Life Below Zero: First Alaskans follows a group of indigenous Alaskans who live in some of the most remote environments in Alaska. Among them is Joel Jacko, who grew up in Chignik, Alaska. It's clear from the start that he knows nearly everything when it comes to survival in brutal Alaskan winters, but there's more to the Alaskan native than that.

Article continues below advertisement

First Alaskans is a direct spinoff of the flagship series Life Below Zero. And although it features a new cast that longtime fans might not have known about before now, it also gives viewers a close look at a culture they also may not have been familiar with until now.

Source: National Geographic

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Joel Jacko from 'Life Below Zero: First Alaskans’?

The description of Life Below Zero: First Alaskans explains that Joel “combines traditional and modern methods” in life, and viewers get to see that as he showcases survival skills on the show. Although he is a hunter and he’s skilled as a fisherman too, Joel also owns and runs KMZ LLC Construction.

According to Joel’s LinkedIn, his company specializes in remodeling homes and commercial properties, as well as some handyman and electrical work outside of that. Joel is open about the difficulties of living in the Alaskan wilderness, but for him and his family, it's not about surviving. It's more about bridging the gap between the modern world and other ways of living and building that he has grown up around.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: National Geographic

Joel Jacko’s wife and daughter are part of the show too.

Joel’s wife, Jacqueline Jacko, isn't originally from Alaska, but she moved there after she met and fell in love with Joel. Together, they have a daughter, Anzlie, who they fostered to adopt. Jacqueline explains on Life Below Zero: First Alaskans, that Anzlie is also indigenous and she is eager to learn what Joel has to teach her.