The Cast of 'Life Below Zero: First Alaskans' Are More Ready Than Anyone to Handle the Alaskan Wilderness

The first new cast member on the show is Jody Potts-Joseph. An Eagle Village, Alaska, native, she is a member of the Han Gwich’in tribe and a climate advocate with a wealth of wilderness experience.

The next new stars are the Apassingok family from the remote village of Gambell, Alaska. As members of the Yup’ik tribe, their lifestyle is sustained via fishing in the Bering Sea. The likes of Daniel, Chris, and Chase Apassingok take on tasks such as raising a weather-resistant garage.