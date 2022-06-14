'Life Below Zero: First Alaskans' Is a Fast Hit for Viewers

The original Life Below Zero premiered on NatGeo in 2013. Viewers enjoyed watching hunters in remote areas of Alaska so much that there have been multiple spinoff series. And now, fans want to know if there will be a Season 2 of Life Below Zero: First Alaskans.

The series follows a new group of Alaskan Natives as they brave harsh temperatures, survive off the land, and make money through ventures that some viewers may be surprised about.