'Life Below Zero: First Alaskans' Is a Fast Hit for Viewers
The original Life Below Zero premiered on NatGeo in 2013. Viewers enjoyed watching hunters in remote areas of Alaska so much that there have been multiple spinoff series. And now, fans want to know if there will be a Season 2 of Life Below Zero: First Alaskans.
The series follows a new group of Alaskan Natives as they brave harsh temperatures, survive off the land, and make money through ventures that some viewers may be surprised about.
Will there be a 'Life Below Zero: First Alaskans' Season 2?
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans dropped on NatGeo on May 30, 2022 and viewers loved the spinoff right away. But days before its premiere, the network announced plans for a second season.
Alan Eyres, senior vice president of production and development for National Geographic, said in a statement to Deadline that the "resilience and spirit of the individuals who survive and thrive in one of the harshest and most beautiful environments in the world" is at the center of the series.
"With this second season of Life Below Zero: First Alaskans, we are honored to have been given the opportunity to capture more of the daily lives, cultures, customs and traditions of our Alaska Native cast members and allow our audience to hear more of their stories," he said.
The first season has at least six episodes. And with the quick success of the show so early in its inaugural season, it wouldn't be surprising to have a longer second season.
The 'Life Below Zero: First Alaskans' features an Indigenous cast.
The cast in Life Below Zero: First Alaskans is made up of people whose families are native to Alaska and who use customs and cultural traditions were passed down through multiple generations.
They share their lives with viewers while also surviving and living with one foot in the modern world and another in the past, where all of the tools for survival are from.
Although the franchise is all about following those whose ancestors are indigenous to Alaska, Life Below Zero: First Alaskans features a totally different cast than the two shows which came before it. And the crew are also put through rough conditions in the arctic tundra.
Field producer Crofton Diack told Deadline that she is now used to filming with the cast of Life Below Zero, including longtime cast member Sue Aikens, despite the weather and below freezing temperatures.
"The very first leg that I went out with Sue we got separated from our food. Just all these crazy things happened. But it was a hundred below," she told the outlet. "There was 24 hours there where I really didn't think we were going to make it because the stove didn't start and it was just terrible. But we did. Being in Sue's company is intense and it's fun."
Watch Life Below Zero: First Alaskans on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NatGeo.