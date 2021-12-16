Jessie Holmes' Injury Was a Major Wake-up Call for Him on 'Life Below Zero'

In August 2021, Jessie posted on Instagram about an injury he sustained while riding a UTV. He reportedly broke his collarbone but said his recovery had been going well. "I have been using this time to reflect, heal and look towards the future," he wrote. "There are very bright things coming at Team Can't Stop."

True to looking toward the future, his November 2021 posts show Jessie back at mushing alongside his sled dogs.