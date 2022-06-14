'Life Before Zero: Northern Territories": It's Time to Get Acquainted With the Cast
National Geographic’s hit show Life Below Zero: Northern Territories is officially back for its second season. The show, which has received rave reviews from fans, chronicles the lives of people who live in remote areas of Northern Canada. The documentary series allows viewers to see how these people live on a daily basis, from surviving grim conditions to engaging in activities of leisure.
The idea of living off the grid likely doesn't bode well with most folks. However, watching others live in the wilderness has served as top-notch entertainment for viewers. And naturally, many viewers are ready to take a deep dive into learning about the cast. So without further ado, let’s get right into it.
Becky Broderick
According to Life Below Zero's Twitter page, Becky Broderick decided to live her life off the grid, like her fellow co-stars. She lives in the Yukon Territory with her collection of sled dogs, her husband, and her daughter. Becky originally hails from Sudbury, Ontario, per Saloon Media.
Kim Pasche and Pierre-Yves Duc
I guess if you want to live off the grid, taking your best friend along sounds like a good idea. Per Saloon Media, Kim and Pierre live near Silent Lake in Yukon, and are considered quite skilled in the art of hunting. The pair are known as trappers and bushmen who are well-versed in the ways of surviving off the grid like a pro. Both Kim and Pierre have lived in Canada's northwest corner of the mainland for more than a decade.
Bentley Kakekayash
Per Life Below Zero's Twitter page, Bentley is known to have been "working and living in the bush since the day he was born," thus minting him a professional outdoorsman. Bentley lives in a remote North Caribou Lake First Nations community called Weagamow Lake.
"Pike" Mike Harrison
Last but certainly not least, we have "Pike" Mike Harrison. Life Below Zero's Twitter page describes Pike as a "loopy" character. Pike is a pro fishing guide and handyman who has lived in the remote region for more than 20 years. Anyone who lives two decades alone will likely be a bit wacky, so no judgment here! Not to mention, that much time off the grid can make anyone pretty resourceful when it comes to living as comfortably as possible. His cabin is reportedly 670 km west of Yellowknife.
Catch new episodes of Life Below Zero: Northern Cities Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on the National Geographic.