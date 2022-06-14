'Life Before Zero: Northern Territories": It's Time to Get Acquainted With the Cast

Last but certainly not least, we have "Pike" Mike Harrison. Life Below Zero's Twitter page describes Pike as a "loopy" character. Pike is a pro fishing guide and handyman who has lived in the remote region for more than 20 years. Anyone who lives two decades alone will likely be a bit wacky, so no judgment here! Not to mention, that much time off the grid can make anyone pretty resourceful when it comes to living as comfortably as possible. His cabin is reportedly 670 km west of Yellowknife.

Catch new episodes of Life Below Zero: Northern Cities Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on the National Geographic.