Home > Television > Reality TV > Life Below Zero The Dark Winter in Alaska Makes Things Difficult for Sue Aikens on 'Life Below Zero' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) The dark winter is described in an exclusive 'Life Below Zero' clip as Sue treks out in the snow and struggles to find her way on a road made of ice. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 8 2023, Published 11:48 a.m. ET Source: BBC Studios

As if things weren't challenging enough for the cast of Life Below Zero, they also have to contend with near complete darkness for a couple of months out of the year. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Sept. 12 episode, Sue Aikens shows just how treacherous things can be when it's snowy, windy, and totally dark in the middle of the day.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, Sue describes the conditions as "dark winter" and that's the term used for the period of more than two months during the winter when the sun remains hidden and darkness envelops the area. It's something that many who are native to the most northern part of Alaska are accustomed to. But that doesn't make it any easier for even experts like Sue to navigate at times.

Source: BBC Studios

Article continues below advertisement

What is the dark winter on 'Life Below Zero'?

In the clip, Sue drives the trusty Big Red, a large tank-like truck that helps her drive through the wintry conditions at Kavik River Camp. And, she explains, driving on a highway that is also a frozen over river is pretty typical. However, she admits, it's "difficult to trust" the road. But it's what she has to do in order to move through the area safely.

"You might ask, why in the heck am I going at night," Sue tells producers in the Life Below Zero clip. "It's not night. This is Alaska, top of Alaska, in the middle of winter. And it's dark most of the time. So if you want to do anything, any chore, any hunting, any discovery, you're gonna be doing it a lot in the dark."

Article continues below advertisement

But don't worry, because Mother Nature evens things out in the summer months in the same part of Alaska. From May to July, the sun doesn't totally set in the Fairbanks area in Alaska. And although it's located a few hundred miles south of where Sue is, that's certainly something to look forward to during the dark winter. Even though the dark winter is as harsh as possible, as shown in the Life Below Zero clip, there's a (literal) light at the end of the tunnel.

Article continues below advertisement

Sue Aikens runs Kavik River Camp in Alaska.

Both on and off Life Below Zero, Sue is known for Kavik River Camp in the northernmost part of Alaska. She has owned and operated the camp for more than 20 years and its close proximity to the Arctic Circle makes it a solid option for those who want to brave the cold elements for a chance to truly rough it out in the wilderness.

Source: BBC Studios