Sue Aikens Was Chosen for 'Life Below Zero' Because of Her Isolated Life in Alaska
There’s a reason so many viewers are invested in a series like Life Below Zero, which is now in its 19th season. Sue Aikens is the primary subject of the show, and she's one of the biggest reasons why Life Below Zero is as popular as it is.
Sue lives completely alone in an isolated zone in Alaska. She isn’t near much else as she resides nearly 200 miles north of the arctic circle.
Now that the world has a little more insight into Sue’s personal life, people have burning questions. Here's what to know about the Life Below Zero star, including where her net worth stand today.
Who is Sue Aikens from 'Life Below Zero'?
Sue’s adventurous spirit and big personality make her one of the best reality TV stars to keep up with. She has impressive survival skills, an extraordinary sense of determination, and an unmatched level of courage. After living a life battling against some of the hardest possible weather conditions and ferocious attacks by wild animals, she still hasn’t slowed her roll for a second.
According to Legit, National Geographic producers approached Sue to be part of the show back in 2013. She accepted, and the rest has been history. In 2017, things got a little messy between Sue and the production team. According to Anchorage Daily News, she sued the producers after getting injured while filming an unnecessarily threatening scene for the show.
Despite the fact that she went to court to file a civil complaint, she still hasn’t parted ways with National Geographic.
On Instagram, Sue has more than 51K followers who keep up with her content. She posts gorgeous pictures of Alaskan sunsets, selfies, memes, and tons of motivational quotes. One thing is clear to anyone who takes a quick scroll through her Instagram feed –– she absolutely loves coffee!
The bio on her IG page also includes a link that leads to information about Kavik River Camp, a wildlife refuge that she owns. People who are interested in fishing, bird viewing, hunting, and camping can reach out to her there to make reservations or receive the support they need for their adventures.
What is Sue Aikens's net worth?
According to reports, Sue Aikens has an estimated net worth of $500,000. And Buzz South Africa notes that she reportedly earns $4,500 per episode of the show.
All in all, it's clear that Sue has been a great addition to Life Below Zero.