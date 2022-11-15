What Kind of Vehicle Is Big Red on 'Life Below Zero'? Fans Will Never Guess

Big Red is referred to by its brand name, Nodwell, during Life Below Zero. Nodwells are made by Foremost Industries, a Canadian manufacturer of various heavy vehicles, and Big Red appears to be a Nodwell 320.

Contrary to fans' belief, it's not a tank. Rather, the "tracked vehicle" is used for different kinds of construction and maintenance, including cargo transportation, tree maintenance, and excavation — all tasks that may come up when living in the Alaskan wilderness.