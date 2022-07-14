Glenn Villeneuve Is Still Living the Alaskan Dream Years After Departing From 'Life Below Zero'

Glenn's departure from Life Below Zero came as a shock to many when he announced it back in 2019. As Glenn described it, the showrunners apparently did not have anymore plans for him in further seasons. (Talk about having accomplished it all!)

"Many of you who have already heard this news have asked me why," he wrote on social media at the time (per Reality Titbit). "I don’t know the full answer, I only know that after filming my moose hunt last fall no one ever called me back about filming again. No goodbyes, no thank you for over 85 episodes, no explanations."