Glenn Villeneuve Is Still Living the Alaskan Dream Years After Departing From 'Life Below Zero'
Ever since Life Below Zero first premiered back in 2013, the show has consistently delivered in terms of excitement, heartbreak, fear, and genuine outdoors know-how. As one of the show's longest-running stars, Glenn Villeneuve knew that lifestyle all too well, serving as a member of the show's cast from its inception up until 2019.
Glenn's departure was a rough one for many devoted Life Below Zero fans who had watched him forage and survive for years on the National Geographic program. It has been a few years now since he hung up his reality television hat, but what exactly happened to Glenn? Where is he now? Keep reading for all of the known details on the survivalist's current life.
What happened to Glenn Villeneuuve?
Glenn's departure from Life Below Zero came as a shock to many when he announced it back in 2019. As Glenn described it, the showrunners apparently did not have anymore plans for him in further seasons. (Talk about having accomplished it all!)
"Many of you who have already heard this news have asked me why," he wrote on social media at the time (per Reality Titbit). "I don’t know the full answer, I only know that after filming my moose hunt last fall no one ever called me back about filming again. No goodbyes, no thank you for over 85 episodes, no explanations."
He continued: “After a number of months passed I inquired as to what was up and was told only that the schedule was filled and they had no plans to film with me.”
He later opened on Joe Rogan's podcast in late 2019 and said that there'd been creative differences between him and the show's producers, per Alaska TV Shows.
Thankfully, despite everything that went down, Glenn seems to be doing very well for himself as an individual. He currently resides in Fairbanks, Alaska, with his wife, Tricia, and their three children.
Even though he's not on the show anymore, Glenn isn't letting his hunting abilities get rusty at all. He actively hunts and gathers in the nearby Brooks Range and in his free time works on building more cabins on his expansive eight-acre property, per Reality Titbit.
Glenn isn't entirely out of the public eye either, as he still makes frequent podcast appearances and talks at length about his time on the show and the outdoors experience he has gained.
A glimpse at his Facebook page shows that Glenn is still very actively keeping fans up to date with his life — more than 100,000 of them, at that!
His page is filled with pics of him in the Alaskan bush, his children, Tricia, and everything that Life Below Zero fans came to love him for, proving that little has changed about Glenn outside of his not appearing on the reality show anymore.