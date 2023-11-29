Home > Television > Reality TV > Alaskan Bush People Here’s What the Brown Family’s Been up to While You Wait for Season 15 of ‘Alaskan Bush People' If you've been wondering what the cast of 'Alaskan Bush People' have been up to since Billy Brown's passing, here's what they are doing now. By Mustafa Gatollari Nov. 29 2023, Published 12:02 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

There's been a lot of speculation about when the Brown family will return to Alaskan Bush People on the Discovery channel, as longtime viewers twiddle their thumbs patiently for a 15th season documenting their lives following the death of Billy Brown. And if it's been a minute since you've checked the show out, as the latest season began in the fall of 2022, you may find yourself wondering: Where are they now?

Source: Instagram | @alaskanbushpp The Brown kids get into shenanigans while filming Alaskan Bush People

And while IMDb doesn't list a set date for the arrival of new episodes, there are still folks who are keeping tabs on the lives of the Brown members. Here's what they've been up to since season 14.

Matt Brown

When the show first started, Matt Brown was one of the oldest of the ABP kids. He hasn't been featured on the show since its eighth season, and he moved to California after he entered rehab for alcoholism in 2016. He's got a YouTube channel now currently with over 34,000 followers where he regularly updates viewers about his life and new undertakings.

Bam Bam Brown

The second oldest, Bam Bam Brown was 28 years old when the series first started, and after taking a short break from filming in 2017, he came back in 2019. When he isn't filming the show or offering up personalized messages for fans on Cameo, he shares his work as a photographer and different hunting excursions he's made.

Bear Brown

Bear Brown's been featured on Alaskan Bush People since 2014 for a whopping 107 episodes thus far, it's speculated that he'll be in more episodes of the series when they debut. He recently updated his social media with a family photo featuring him and wife Raiven, and while the two purportedly split up in early 2023, it looks like the two have reconciled or are at least on good terms since that time.

Gabe Brown

Gabe Brown's sideburns have grown since he first debuted on the show and he's been seen rocking eyeliner a lot since that time as well. He's been married to his longtime girlfriend Raquel Rose Pantilla since 2019, and the couple have two kids together.

Noah Brown

The youngest Brown brother, Noah was 20 years old when the show first debuted in 2014 and he's got two kids with his wife Rhain Alisha: Elijah Connor (born in 2019) and Adam Bishop (2021). He regularly posts about the music he's been working on along with updates on his family along with his fitness journey lowering his body fat percentage and bulking up. He also posts crafts that he makes and sells online, like this plastic-leaf decorated lamp.

Snowbird Brown

OG fans of the show will remember that Snowbird Brown was only 18 years old when she first appeared on camera for the show. While she wasn't active on social media, leaving fans to catch glimpses of her on the 102 episodes she's been featured in, she's recently taken to sharing more of her life, which is filled with shout outs of her other family members and glimpses of her life around animals and enjoying the outdoors outside of filming.

Rain Brown

Also known as "Rainy," Rain Brown she was just a 10-year-old child when she made her first appearance on Alaskan Bush People. Now she's working as an "inspirational writer" and periodically updates her followers with updates to her various hairstyle changes, posts where she gushes over the animals she looks after, and hangout sessions with friends and family.

Billy Brown

On Feb. 7, 2021, Billy Brown, the patriarch of the Brown family, passed away after suffering a seizure. The series now follows the Brown family dealing with Billy's loss and documents their life following his death. A few days prior, he said that while he lived a blessed life, he warned that he wouldn't "be around forever."

Ami Brown

Ami Brown, who was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, was able to beat the illness, but found herself embroiled in legal troubles shortly after her late husband Billy Brown's passing. According to The Sun, Ami was sued $500,000 by an investor in Billy Brown's estate who said that the late reality TV star owes him cash for a $20,000 investment made into Alaska Wilderness Productions.

