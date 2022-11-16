Rain Brown Is Grieving the Loss of Her Father Billy on 'Alaskan Bush People'
Losing someone you love is never easy, and having to grieve in public only makes it all the more difficult. Following a recent episode of Alaskan Bush People, many fans of the show are concerned about Rain Brown and eager to learn more about what happened to her.
As it turns out, Rain is in the throes of grief following her father Billy's death. She has even sought professional help to address her feelings. Here's what we know.
What happened to Rain Brown?
In a recent episode of Alaskan Bush People, Rain decided that she wanted to accompany her sister Birdie to Alaska since Birdie recently had surgery to remove several pre-cancerous tumors. On the boat the two took to Alaska, Rain threw up, leading some to begin to worry about her. Things only got worse when they arrived in Alaska as she wandered off on her own and seemed to be overwhelmed by her emotions.
Rain's spell of vomiting can thankfully be attributed to seasickness, but her real problem on the trip was all the memories that it brought back of her father, who died in February 2021.
"I can tell Rain’s having a hard time. I think the whole trip has been overwhelming for Rain. I think Alaska has been making her think of things with dad she hasn’t thought about," Birdie explained during an interview.
"Being on The Integrity has been hard for everybody because of the memories it brings up but I think, for Rain, she has been piloting it," she continued. “The water and storms, I think that’s bringing a lot of memories of dad. I think it’s bringing up that he’s not here anymore. Coming to Alaska, I knew it was going to be difficult, and I don’t think she anticipated that.”
Rain has received treatment for her grief.
After navigating the ship without her father for the first time, Rain and Birdie had a heart-to-heart, and Rain even said that she wanted to seek professional help to deal with her grief. Rain said that she felt like a part of her had died when she lost her dad, and reporting suggests that Rain did seek professional treatment when she and Birdie returned from Alaska.
Billy's death understandably sent shockwaves through the Brown family and through the show's fandom. Now that fans are seeing Rain publicly discuss her grief, though, they're expressing sympathy for what she's going through.
“Oh my gosh, Rain made me cry, my heart goes out to her. I don’t think she ever grieved her dad was not coming back and that she was going to have to walk through life without him. Tore me up nonetheless," one fan wrote.
Rain's emotional breakthrough clearly struck a cord for many, and it was also an important reminder that no one is too tough to seek treatment for their mental health. Grief is a difficult thing to work through, and it was important for Alaskan Bush People fans to see that Rain wasn't too proud to ask for help.