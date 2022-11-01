Noah Brown Is the Youngest Son of 'Alaskan Bush People' — What Does His Net Worth Amount To?

Noah Brown is the youngest of five sons of the Brown family, having been born on July 18, 1992. On the show, he is known for his DIY handiwork and essentially being the family tech expert. By the time the series started, he was 22 years old.

According to outlets like Famous People Today, Noah's net worth amounts to $500,000. Reportedly, he along with the rest of his family is worth up to $60 million, with each child earning anywhere between $40,000 to $60,000 per season.