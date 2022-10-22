The 'Alaskan Bush People' Family Is Expanding Very Soon - Raiven Adams Reveals Due Date!
Bear Brown and Raiven Adams have gone through just about all you can go through in a relationship. Through the ups and downs, the couple were able to reconcile and tie the knot in January and continue being parents to their 2-year-old son, River.
Now, as teased by the Alaskan Bush People official Instagram page and Raiven’s own posts on social media, Raiven and Bear are expecting a new baby boy. While the new season of Alaskan Bush People hasn’t begun to touch on this subject yet, it should begin to play out in the next few episodes.
In the social media posts, fans of the show have been expressing their well wishes and prayers for the couple, who tragically went through a miscarriage once before. They’ve also said how River will be the best big brother to the new baby, something that parents Raiven and Bear wholeheartedly agree with.
The kids of ‘Alaskan Bush People’s’ Bear and Raiven.
Soon, Raiven and Bear will be welcoming a new baby boy, which will make them a family of four. Already parents to River, their 2-year-old son, they’re hoping that the new baby will be born happy and healthy.
River was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept Bear from being able to meet him for months. Raiven told PEOPLE that they had to rely on video chatting and sending photos back and forth so that Bear could see his son. Luckily, that meeting was able to happen and it was everything they’d hoped for.
Unfortunately in 2021, amidst an already tumultuous year which saw the death of Bear’s father, Billy Brown, Raiven had a miscarriage. The loss of that baby has made the couple even more careful and watchful as the current pregnancy progresses. In September, Raiven shared on social media that they had a pregnancy scare and will be taking it “super easy” for a while.
Raiven Adams’ expected due date.
Raiven has always had a reputation for interacting with her fans on social media, engaging both the good and bad comments. Recently, in a video montage showing River growing up and how she feels it’s been bittersweet to watch him grow so fast, she then shows her baby bump and an ultrasound picture of the new baby.
In the comments section, a fan asked when her expected due date is, and Raiven revealed that they’re expecting their second baby boy in January. According to TV Shows Ace, after looking at previous posts of Raiven’s baby bump updates, which had the weeks listed, audiences were already expecting a January or February birth.
With the new season having begun filming in February, fans should expect to see Raiven receive the news of her pregnancy very soon on the show.
Catch new episodes of Alaskan Bush People every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Discovery and streaming on Discovery Plus.