They Met In 2016 and Married In 2018 — Who Is Noah Brown's Wife?
The new season of Alaskan Bush People is underway as audiences are reunited with the Brown family and all they’ve been up to since the last time we saw them. Keep in mind that this season of Alaskan Bush People was filmed in February, so a lot of what audiences are seeing on the show may not be where things currently stand.
With that being said, there have been some updates in the lives of Noah Brown and his wife Rhain. In the premiere of the new season, Noah and Rhain made an announcement that will affect the entire family, especially Noah’s mother, Ami Brown.
Before delving into what’s been going on so far this season, fans may be interested to learn more about Rhain. It’s well known that Noah is a fairly private person, never revealing much about his personal life. It wasn’t until the birth of his second son that Noah began to be more vocal about his life and relationship.
Who is Noah Brown’s wife?
Rhain Alisha Brown, born Ruth Alisha Merrill, was born in Oregon. She changed her name to Rhain before making the move to Alaska. She actually met Noah Brown when he and the family was accompanying his mother Ami when she went for cancer treatment in 2016.
Their relationship actually began by writing each other letters until the day Rhain decided to fly out to meet him. Then, in August of 2018, the couple decided to make things official and got married. Five months later, they welcomed their son Eli to the family, becoming the first grandchild of Ami and the late Billy Brown.
Now, Noah and Rhain are the proud parents to two boys, Elijah and Adam. The family of four had to overcome some initial hesitancy from Noah’s family regarding the relationship and how they would fit in with the Brown clan. But, after the pregnancy, the tensions that were present between Rhain and Noah began to fade away since it had always been Ami’s dream to become a grandmother.
Where is Rhain from 'Alaskan Bush People' now?
In early October, Rhain posted on Instagram that she was in Tuscon, Arizona with baby Adam and a close friend of hers. Before, Rhain and Noah used to share an Instagram account, but that has since changed with Rhain creating one of her own, which has lots of photos showing what she’s been up to. Before her updates from Tuscon, Rhain posted that she was on a road trip and passing through Nevada.
One thing that fans need to keep an eye on this season is whether or not Rhain and Noah actually do move back to the Alaskan bush. From that premiere episode, it was clear that Ami took the news hard of their intention to move back after everything that has happened last year, but whether or not that move does happen will be interesting to see.
Watch Alaskan Bush People every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on the Discovery Channel.