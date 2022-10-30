One thing that fans need to keep an eye on this season is whether or not Rhain and Noah actually do move back to the Alaskan bush. From that premiere episode, it was clear that Ami took the news hard of their intention to move back after everything that has happened last year, but whether or not that move does happen will be interesting to see.

Watch Alaskan Bush People every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on the Discovery Channel.