The Youngest Cast Members of 'Alaskan Bush People' Are Already Learning the Brown Lifestyle
The Brown family has had their fair share of trials and tribulations over the past few years between cancer diagnoses, patriarch Billy Brown’s tragic passing, and the Palmer Mountain wildfire. On the other hand, bringing new life into the world has been a bright spot in the Brown family, and Noah Brown’s kids are easily some of the most adorable in Alaskan Bush People.
Noah Brown shares several sweet moments with his kids throughout the series, but as his older son, Eli, gains a personality of his own, there’s much more opportunity for the Brown boys to appear on Alaskan Bush People. So who are Noah Brown’s kids, and what can we expect to see from them?
Noah Brown and his wife, Rhain Alisha, have two kids together.
The Brown family children tend to get married and have kids at a younger age than the American national average, with Noah contributing to that. He and his now-wife, Rhain Alisha, welcomed their first son, Elijah “Eli” Brown, sometime in January 2019, just five months after Noah and Rhain married.
Noah met his future wife while the Brown family was still in Alaska, and he courted her through letters, just like in an old-timey Victorian romance.
After Rhain flew out to Brown Town, their relationship was solidified, and they married in 2018. Eli was born shortly after, prompting rumors of a shotgun wedding. Regardless, it seems that, at least on Alaskan Bush People, Noah and Rhain are still very much in love. In fact, they welcomed a second child, Adam, on Oct. 30, 2021, which makes Adam just over 1 year old.
In a new episode of ‘Alaskan Bush People,’ Noah teaches his son, Eli, about life on the water.
As a self-sustainable family, there’s plenty of wilderness expertise that’s needed to get through every day. And it’s up to the Brown children to pass their knowledge on to their children.
In a new episode of Alaskan Bush People, 30-year-old Noah does just that when he takes his 3-year-old son out on the water. Noah points to a chain and asks Eli if he knows what it is. “Anchor chain?” Eli guesses excitedly (and correctly). Noah is a proud father.
Noah explains exactly how an anchor works, and tells us, “I always liked being on boats and being on the ocean. There’s just something calming about it. And being able to share it with Eli at such a pivotal age for him is very important to me.” We’ve known Noah since he was a teen, so seeing him pass on his passion for the open waters to his son is truly emotional.
With Eli in his lap, Noah reenacts how an anchor works, showing that 3-year-olds can understand these abstract concepts. “I’m excited for this new chapter in my life,” Noah shares. “Because for Eli, it’s still the first. And I’d love for the first chapter of Eli’s life to have Alaska in it.” Does this mean that the Brown family is back in Alaska for good?
Tune into new episodes of Alaskan Bush People Sundays at 8 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.