The Youngest Cast Members of 'Alaskan Bush People' Are Already Learning the Brown Lifestyle

The Brown family children tend to get married and have kids at a younger age than the American national average, with Noah contributing to that. He and his now-wife, Rhain Alisha, welcomed their first son, Elijah “Eli” Brown, sometime in January 2019, just five months after Noah and Rhain married.

Noah met his future wife while the Brown family was still in Alaska, and he courted her through letters, just like in an old-timey Victorian romance.