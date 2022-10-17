Gabe Brown of 'Alaskan Bush People' Has Been Sporting an Edgy New Look
Alaskan Bush People is a reality series that tells the story of the Brown family, who all live as far away from civilization as possible. Since they choose to live such isolated lives, they can go up to nine months out of each year without interacting with non-relatives.
They call themselves the “wolf pack" and have started speaking with their own accent over the years, due to the fact that they’ve been in isolation for so long. Since they live in a place where the temperatures can drop super low, they do their best to stay warm inside their cabins.
Gabriel Brown, also known as Gabe, has been sporting eyeliner lately on social media. Is there a reason for his sudden change in appearance?
Why is Gabe wearing eyeliner on 'Alaskan Bush People'?
It turns out that eyeliner isn’t exactly a new addition to Gabe‘s morning routine. According to TV Shows Ace, he’s been drawing eyeliner on his face for the bulk of the past year. In a lot of his pictures on social media, he shows off his edgy look. He even wore it while working in the great outdoors with his brothers.
On social media, Gabe has over 210,000 followers keeping up with his content. A few scrolls down his feed prove that eyeliner has definitely been one of his interests for quite some time. The first picture he posted in black eyeliner was in June 2021, and the look has only gotten more bold since then.
For Valentine’s Day in 2022, he posted a picture with his partner, Raquell Rose. He added a caption celebrating their fourth year dating and going strong — and his eyeliner was very visible. Gabe hasn’t specifically opened up about why he’s choosing to wear eyeliner, but Raiven Brown from Alaskan Bush People offered her opinion on the matter.
According to Outsider, she posted a now-deleted TikTok video saying, “Honestly the most annoying comment recently ... he can wear whatever he wants. Why y’all worried about another man’s choices … literally doesn’t make a difference how he chooses to express himself.” We couldn't agree more!
Fans are talking about Gabe Brown’s eyeliner on Reddit.
Someone started a Reddit thread titled “What is going on with Gabe in the newest season?” It was posted at the beginning of Oct. 2022. Everyone in the comment section has come up with their own ideas about Gabe's eyeliner.
One person wrote, “He started wearing the eyeliner when his dad died and has posted about mental health issues, so it's probably a little bit of a goth phase.”
Anyone trying to fit into the goth category typically wears black clothing, sleeps their hair over their face, and gets a little heavy-handed with black eyeliner.
Watch the Alaskan Bush People, Sundays at 9 p.m. on Discovery.