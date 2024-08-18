Home > Television > Reality TV > Alaskan Bush People Bear Brown Teased an 'Alaskan Bush People' Comeback, but Is It Legitimate? "I am excited to announce 'Alaskan Bush People Behind The Scenes,'" Bear Brown wrote, drumming up fans' excitement. By Alex West Published Aug. 18 2024, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

If the rumors are true, we'll squeal! There's some chatter about the future of Alaskan Bush People which first went off-air in 2022. The show was a reality-documentary series that followed the Brown family who live far away from civilization and lead pretty independent lives. The family pretty much keeps to themselves, except for the explosive television show on Discovery which showed off what it's really like for them in deep Alaska.

The show ended amid a bit of controversy with some of the cast, including a 2014 accusation against Billy Brown who was found guilty for financial crimes, according to Channel Guide Mag. He potentially was facing life in prison, before he died in 2021. Other than the issues with the patriarch, no additional reasons were really provided formally by the network for why the show went off-the-air.

Source: Discovery

Is 'Alaskan Bush People' coming back?

After Season 14's conclusion in 2022, the people still wanted more. However, plans for Season 15 were never confirmed, which left fans devastated. For a while, much speculation and begging from fans went down until Bear Brown made a shocking confession on Instagram in April 2024 which filled fans with so much hope. The star posted some clips of the family wandering through the forest, detailing plans in the caption.

"Over the past year, I have been asked if there will be a new season of Alaskan Bush People. While I can’t answer that question at this time, I am excited to announce, Alaskan Bush People Behind The Scenes, with Bear Brown. It’s starting with the first season, I will be talking about both things in front of the camera, and behind it! The first episode is dropping summer 2024," he wrote, revealing his plans for a major project.

He also noted that fans can stream the old episodes in the meantime on HBO Max. As August 2024, fans were still waiting for the content to drop. It won't replace the original show nor will it be a formal extension, but it will at least give fans an opportunity to return to their fascination with their favorite reality stars.

As for something more formal, it wasn't fully decided what the future will hold. The network is sort of stringing fans along without saying anything publicly. So, they're stuck in a limbo of uncertainty and even we can't officially tell you if we can ever expect a Season 15 release. However, Bear's pursuit of something outside of the HBO partnership certainly doesn't bode well for plans with executive producers long-term.