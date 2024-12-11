Wanted Posters of Other High-Profile CEO's Are Popping up All Over New York City "Those who would steal from us have names, faces, and addresses. Justice will only come from the working class." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 11 2024, 5:59 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@bbq_lady (video stills)

In the wake of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the world has learned a few harsh lessons. First and foremost when it comes to the state of health insurance in America, too many people are angry and tired. Countless individuals flooded social media with stories of how they were wronged by UnitedHealthcare or other insurance companies. Many of them ended in the death of a loved one.

We also learned that when citizens are fed up and frustrated, they just might be OK with the idea of a vigilante killer carrying out the worst deed imaginable. Less than a week after Thompson was killed, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was arrested and has since been charged with second-degree murder. He also been turned into a folk hero of sorts. It's possible some have been inspired by what happened, as healthcare and banking CEO wanted posters have sprung up in New York City. Details to follow.

Healthcare CEO wanted posters are being put up around NYC.

TikTok user @bbq_lady shared a short video of three wanted posters featuring Andrew Witty, Heather Cianfrocco, and Brian Thompson. They did not include a call to action but did say "Healthcare CEOs should not feel safe." These posters accused the CEOs of "denying medical care for corporate profit." Perhaps the most haunting part of the video is when it panned over to Thompson's poster, where a big red "X" could be seen over his photo.

Cianfrocco is the CEO of Optum, a division of UnitedHealth Group. According to Fortune, she was named one of the Most Powerful Women in 2024 after stepping into her current position in February of that year. If it weren't for the wanted posters or the piece in Fortune, we might not know what Cianfrocco does as the top executives at UnitedHealth Group have been removed from their website.

Witty came under fire after a leaked video showed the UnitedHealth Group CEO claimed the company makes "sure that care is safe, appropriate, and is delivered when people need it and we guard against the pressures that exist for unsafe or unnecessary care to be delivered in a way that makes the whole system too complex and ultimately unsustainable." Many read between the lines and said that "unnecessary care" was a tool used to deny claims and make more money for UnitedHealth Group.

There are also wanted posters for CEOs outside of the healthcare industry.

Talia Jane, a freelance independent journalist, reported on other wanted posters for CEOs in the banking industry. According to her post on X (formerly Twitter), in December 2024 more than 30 CEOs gathered at the Conrad Hotel in New York for the annual Goldman Sachs Financial Services conference. "To welcome them, anon actionists put up wanted posters" of Martin Smalls of Black Rock, Robin Vince of BNY Mellon, Denis Coleman of Goldman Sachs, and Brian Thompson which was used as a warning.