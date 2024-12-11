Thomas Dickey, Luigi Mangione's Attorney, Won't Say Who Retained Him — Details "Yeah, I’m not gonna comment." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 11 2024, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ABC10 (video still)

On Dec. 9, 2024, Luigi Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., five days after he allegedly shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. When police searched the backpack Mangione was carrying, they found a "ghost gun" with a loaded magazine with six rounds of 9 mm ammunition as well a U.S. passport and $10,000 in cash, though he has since disputed having any money on his person.

A 262-page manifesto was also discovered, which revealed much about Mangione's possible motive. He accused corporations like UnitedHealthcare, Apple, and Walmart of putting profits before people while Americans sit idly by. He once again made headlines while being transported to the Blair County courthouse where he yelled, "It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and the lived experience!" His lawyer, Thomas Dickey, probably didn't like that.

Who is Thomas Dickey, the lawyer hired to defend Luigi Mangione?

Dickey is an attorney whose offices are located in Altoona, where he has been practicing for over 30 years. According to the law firm's website, their areas of practice include anything from divorce and custody battles all the way up to murder. Dickey himself has "obtained acquittals in numerous felony and misdemeanor trials, including; first-degree murder, rape, and other sexual offenses; drug delivery/possession, and other serious felonies and misdemeanors."

It's unclear if Dickey will be Mangione's attorney for his trial, as he doesn't appear to be licensed to practice in the state of New York. Dickey has handled cases before a federal court, but it's unlikely that Mangione will be on the receiving end of federal charges. James Trusty, a prosecutor in Maryland for 27 years, told Fox News Digital, "There is no obvious hook for a federal murder prosecution."

Trusty said a murder charge would be handled in federal court if it was in "conjunction with organized crime, drug trafficking, or a hate crime." He did say this could change based on what, if anything, authorities find on Mangione's laptop.

Thomas Dickey hasn't seen any evidence that his client is the right guy.

Per The Hill, Dickey went on Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show where he told the disgraced former CNN talking head that he doesn't "want people to jump to these prejudgment things, because nobody would ever want that if they were accused or their loved ones were accused." While representing Mangione at a hearing on Dec. 10, Dickey said he saw no evidence that his client was the right person. "So, we’re going to test those waters and give the government a chance to bring some evidence forward."