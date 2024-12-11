Luigi Mangione Yelled at Reporters as He Entered a Pennsylvania Court Hearing Mangione has continued to dominate the news since his arrest. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 11 2024, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Even after his apprehension, suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione has continued to demand attention. His justification for the killing has circulated online, and many people have also combed through his various social media profiles to learn more about the kind of person he is.

As he entered a Pennsylvania court, Mangione was also caught yelling something at the reporters who had assembled there. Given the broad interest in the case, many want to know exactly what he said.

What did Luigi Mangione yell at reporters?

As he made his way into a Blair County courthouse, Mangione yelled: “It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and the lived experience!” Presumably, he was referring to his own impending trial for murder, an act he believes to be justified. We don't know for sure what he was referring to, though, and he did not get a chance to fully air his thoughts.

Police officers pushed Magione, who was dressed in an orange jumpsuit and white booties, into the courthouse as he appeared to try to say more. Mangione, who is from a prominent family and was one of the valedictorians of his prep school, appears to have been motivated by his struggle with back issues and the fights with insurers that he may have had as a result.

He was arrested after being identified by a witness in Altoona, Penn. at a McDonald's. The Manhattan District Attorney's office swiftly charged him with murder after he was apprehended, and they now want him extradited back to New York City to stand trial. Mangione is apparently planning to fight that extradition, which means that his removal to New York could take weeks to settle.

Mangione's lawyer even asked for bail.

Although his request was not granted, Mangione's lawyer requested bail, and Mangione was reportedly quite fidgety throughout the hearing. It may take some time for a trial in this case to get underway, but it's safe to say that whenever that happens, it will command substantial amounts of attention. In the three-page document that's been described as his "manifesto," Mangione describes his own rationale.

He calls the leaders of healthcare insurers "mafiosos" and says that the killing was "symbolic." “Frankly these parasites simply had it coming,” he apparently wrote. While few people condone murder, there were many who reacted to the killing of Brian Thompson by sharing their own stories about the way their insurance had failed to provide for them when they needed it most.