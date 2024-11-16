Home > Human Interest Head Washed Ashore in South Florida Belongs to Swimmer Who Gave His Life to Save His Sister Police determined that the remains that washed ashore in Miami Beach in November 2024 belong to Victor Enrique Castaneda Jr. RIP. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 16 2024, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@trugame_miami

A day at the beach can bring all sorts of surprises, especially in places like Miami Beach, which attracts millions of tourists and locals each year. From drugs to jewelry to an enormous blue eyeball from a swordfish, you never know what might wash ashore.

But on Nov. 12, 2024, a horrific discovery was made in Key Biscayne — a human head had washed up on the shore. Three days later, on Nov. 15, authorities were able to identify the head's owner. Here's what we know so far.

The head found on South Florida beach belongs to a swimmer who went missing.

Source: Instagram/@trugame_miami Victor Enrique Castaneda Jr. and his family.

The head that washed up on land in Miami Beach in mid-November 2024 belonged to a 19-year-old swimmer, identified by police as Victor Enrique Castaneda Jr., according to NBC News. Castaneda had gone missing on Nov. 9, 2024, near a jetty close to South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, which led to a three-hour search, the news outlet reported.

While police were able to provide Castaneda's family with some closure, the cause of death has not yet been revealed. An investigation is ongoing to determine if the decapitation was the result of an accident or a marine animal.

Castaneda's head was spotted on Nov. 12 by a beach worker who noticed it floating along the shoreline near an island by Key Biscayne, close to some apartments, according to Miami-Dade Police, as reported by NBC News.

The swimmer's remains that washed on shore in Miami reportedly gave his life to save his sister.

In an Instagram post shared by what appears to be a family member of Castaneda (@trugame_miami) on Nov. 15, it was announced that a GoFundMe was set up for the swimmer's family. The fundraiser, organized by an anonymous person on behalf of Victor Castaneda Sr., acknowledged that Castaneda "died a hero, using all his strength to save his sister from drowning."

The fundraiser also noted that even before this tragic incident, "Victor was always a hero in every sense. He sacrificed his dreams to join the Army, all to provide a home for his family. Serving others was always his true calling." The GoFundMe, set up with a goal of $50,000 to help cover funeral and burial costs, had already raised over $24,000 as of Nov. 16.

While authorities have yet to release an official cause of death or detailed report on Castaneda's passing, CBS News later confirmed that he had gotten caught in a rip current at South Pointe Beach. He had been swimming with his younger sister at the time, and both were pulled out by the current.

While Castaneda managed to help his sister get to safety, "he was unable to escape the powerful waters himself," per the news outlet. Apparently, some Good Samaritans tried to assist Castaneda but were unsuccessful.