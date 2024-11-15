Home > Human Interest College Student Laken Riley Was Tragically Killed During a Morning Jog: "She Fought for Her Life" Laken Riley was tragically killed while jogging on Feb. 22, 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 15 2024, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Content warning: This article includes graphic details of murder. On Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, the bench trial began for the man accused of killing Laken Riley in February. In their opening statements, prosecutors told the judge that the defendant went out "hunting for females" on the day Laken was murdered.

Before we delve deeper into the trial, let's pause for a moment to reflect on what exactly happened to Laken Riley. Here's what you need to know.

What happened to Laken Riley?

On Feb. 22, 2024, Laken Riley — a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University in Georgia — went for a morning jog at the University of Georgia. In the opening statements of the trial, special prosecutor Sheila Ross revealed that the suspect, Jose Ibarra, came across Riley shortly after she left her apartment.

A Garmin watch that Laken Riley had received for Christmas indicated that she stopped running at 9:10 a.m., just seven minutes after leaving her home to run on the UGA campus trail. "Something happens. He does something to her to make her stop dead in her tracks," Ross explained to the court. "She initiates the SOS function on her phone and calls 911, and she immediately stops."

Ross went on to explain that Riley and Ibarra struggled over her iPhone, and the 911 call was abruptly cut off. The muffled recording, lasting just over a minute, was played in court. Forensic evidence also revealed that Ibarra's thumbprint was found on the phone, which was later discovered near Riley's body in the woods.

Approximately four minutes later, Ross said, the Garmin watch was found moved 65 feet into the woods. At about 9:28 a.m., the watch recorded that Riley's heart rate had stopped, marking the tragic end. "When Laken Riley refused to be his rape victim, he bashed her skull in with a rock repeatedly," Ross said. "That is what this case is all about."

"Her encounter with him was long, her fight with him was fierce, and that is what the Garmin data shows," Ross added. "The evidence will show that Laken fought. She fought for her life. She fought for her dignity, and in that fight, she caused this defendant to leave forensic evidence behind."

According to The New York Times, Riley's body was discovered in Oconee Forest Park, near Lake Herrick. The park is part of a larger recreational area that features playing fields, tennis courts, and trails for walking, running, and biking — a place that now holds a tragic memory.

Her death was caused by blunt force trauma and asphyxiation. Arrest affidavits obtained by CBS News revealed that the suspect used a weapon to inflict blunt force trauma. The suspect is also accused of "disfiguring her skull."