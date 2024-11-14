Home > Human Interest Chloe Driver Has Been Charged With Killing Her Baby to Allegedly Stay in Her Polygamist Cult "Stop, I’m supposed to die." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 14 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/COURT TV

Content warning: This article includes graphic details of infanticide. In December 2020, then-20-year-old Chloe Driver called 911 in order to report that her daughter had been stabbed. Hannah Nicole Driver was only 13 months old and had "succumbed to her injuries within minutes," reported Court TV. Officer Gary Pruitt of the Canton Police Department in Canton, Ga. was the first to arrive on the scene. He would later testify that the mattress where Hannah was found was covered in blood, and Driver was lying next to her holding her hand, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

Driver herself was also injured and was taken to the hospital to be treated for her wounds. She remained under medical care for 10 days, during which Driver told doctors she was suffering from delusions. On the day Hannah was killed, Driver wasn't alone in the house. Her boyfriend was also there, and it was later revealed Driver may have been part of a polygamist cult. She has since been charged with murder, and the prosecution believes her involvement in the cult led to the crime.

Was Chloe Driver in a polygamist cult?

Driver's trial began Nov. 12, 2024, with the prosecution immediately arguing that she was part of a polygamist cult. The young mother was reportedly in a relationship with Bryan Joyce, who also goes by Benyamin Ben Michael, as well as two other women. This allegedly included dietary restrictions and unorthodox health practices.

Jason Spillars, a friend of Driver and Joyce, testified that Joyce and the three women were strict vegans who often drank their own urine for "health reasons," reported Fox 5 Atlanta. The windows of their home were blacked out so they could have intense periods of meditation meant to "seek a higher level of being." This was a patriarchal household, testified Spillars, because according to them, men are "better decision-makers, they can regulate their emotions in a way that women cannot, and they're just better leaders."

Jason Spillars said Chloe Driver was already exhibiting signs of mental distress.

Spillars seemed to confirm what Driver said while she was in the hospital. He testified that she appeared to come in and out of a delusional state and recounted a time when he had to convince her to get out of the middle of a heavily trafficked road. At some point, she had a strange encounter with a woman that resulted in Driver believing she had to protect Hannah. To help with her anxiety, Spillars supplied her with CBD.