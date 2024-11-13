Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports FC Cincinnati's Marco Angulo Dies at Age 22 — Cause of Death Revealed “He was a joyful, kind young man who lit up every room he entered." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 13 2024, 9:02 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ldu_oficial

FC Cincinnati defensive midfielder Marco Angulo has tragically passed away at just 22 years old. The young pro soccer player was on track for a promising career, having signed a three-year contract with the team. FC Cincinnati acquired Marco from Ecuadorian Liga Pro team Independiente del Valle via transfer in December 2022, according to a team press release, with the potential for him to continue through 2026.

This deal, set to run through 2025, would have earned him $721,000 over its duration, a strong return for his talent and potential at such a young age, according to Spotrac. Fans are shocked and heartbroken by the news, eager to know what exactly happened. What was Marco’s cause of death?

What is Marco Angulo's cause of death?

Marco died from injuries sustained in a car accident back in October 2024 while visiting his native Ecuador, according to a statement released by FC Cincinnati via X (formerly Twitter). "FC Cincinnati are heartbroken to share that Marco Angulo passed away Monday night after a battle with injuries sustained in an accident last month," the statement reads.

WLWT5 reported that Marco was on loan from FC Cincinnati to Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito in Ecuador through the end of the year, which is why he was in the country.

We are heartbroken to share that Marco Angulo has passed away at the age of 22.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/e1WDA6NfqH — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) November 12, 2024

Marco was hospitalized following the crash at the beginning of October. While fans continuously shared uplifting comments on his Instagram, hoping he would pull through, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries about a month later.

Forever in our hearts. 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/2Nqe6Og04B — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) November 12, 2024

FC Cincinnati shared another post on X honoring Marco, writing, “We are heartbroken to share that Marco Angulo has passed away at the age of 22. May he rest in peace.”

Marco Angulo is survived by a wife and son.