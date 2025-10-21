Neighbors Say Melodee Buzzard's Mom Burned Items in Fireplace Amid Search for Child Her mother had not checked in with the school district since October 2024. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 21 2025, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@LawAndCrime

In a case already filled with frustration and unanswered questions, one neighbor’s claim has pushed tensions even higher: while police told the public that Ashlee Buzzard hadn’t been home in two days, a neighbor says she was — and that she was burning something in her fireplace. That single detail has turned into a rallying cry for a community that’s tired of waiting. Nine-year-old Melodee Buzzard is missing, and her mom — the last person known to be with her — isn’t talking.

As days go by with no sign of the child and no cooperation from Ashlee, pressure is building. The pressure is not just on the child’s mom, but on authorities who many say are moving too slowly. People are watching this case closely, sharing updates, dissecting interviews, and showing up in person outside the home in Lompoc, Calif. — because at this point, every detail matters. And the one thing everyone seems to agree on? All eyes are on Melodee Buzzard’s mother.

Melodee Buzzard’s mom has refused to cooperate — and the timeline is raising red flags.

Per The New York Post, Melodee was officially declared missing in the middle of October 2025. She had been enrolled in an independent study program (homeschooling) through the Lompoc Unified School District, but her mother had not checked in with the district since October 2024. A school administrator flagged the child’s extended absence and prompted authorities to check on her.

That’s when things got more complicated. According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office via The New York Post, Melodee was seen with her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, as recently as October 7. They, however, were not in Lompoc at the time. They were in a rental car, driving across state lines. Investigators now believe the two took a 1,500-mile road trip that stretched through four states, possibly ending in Nebraska.

Ashlee returned to California and gave the car back, but Melodee wasn’t with her. When deputies went to the family’s home on Mars Avenue, they didn’t find the child. Furthermore, Ashlee was unable to offer any clear explanation on where Melodee was or if she was safe.

Community members are demanding answers regarding the missing child.

What’s standing out about this case isn’t just what officials are saying — it’s what neighbors and locals are pushing back on. During a recent protest outside the Buzzard home, per KCRA 3 News, sheriff’s deputies told a growing crowd that they didn’t believe Ashlee had been home in the last 48 hours. A neighbor quickly disputed that.

🚨 MISSING CHILD 🚨 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard is missing from Vandenberg Village, California. The last verified contact with her was approximately one year ago. 💔



On October 14, 2025, a school administrator reported that Melodee had been missing from school for some time. When… pic.twitter.com/Ym00FmHgBO — A Voice For The Voiceless (@AwarenessTCS) October 17, 2025

“Besides the garage been open almost 48 hours — which we don't know if she knows or not — she was burning something in the fireplace last night. But paper was coming out.” The neighbor said. That quote has since circulated widely online, sparking speculation and anger. People want to know what was burned. Furthermore, the community doesn’t understand why Ashlee isn’t cooperating and why she isn’t being held accountable in a more visible way for her missing child.

At the protest, one woman explained that gathering protesters to put pressure on the situation was crucial if the authorities continued to refuse to put pressure on Melodee’s mother.

The community and the internet is showing up for Melodee.

In the absence of clear answers from law enforcement, the public has stepped in. According to KCRA 3 News, a Facebook group formed almost overnight now includes dozens of people committed to showing up daily, sharing updates, and keeping the pressure on until Melodee is found. The pressure, however, isn’t just digital. People are physically outside the house, holding signs, sharing information, and documenting anything that seems off. One protester told reporters, “We’re here for Melodee, and hopefully [Ashlee] will come out and tell us where she’s at.”

Melodee Buzzard (9) was with her mom as recently as October 7th, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.



Ashlee Buzzard and Melodee may have driven as far as Nebraska. Authorities believe mom was driving a rental car.



This is an interesting development. #missingchild… pic.twitter.com/Cu2S9lkflz — Rose (@901Lulu) October 21, 2025