Stationery Company Under Fire for Monetizing Artist's Work a Day After Her Death

There are unfortunately countless examples of companies, both large and small, using artists' work without permission or pay and turning a profit on their backs. I'd venture to say the practice of expecting artists to work for free is as old as art itself. Perhaps some Neanderthal 17,000 years ago went to their grave still awaiting their payment for those cave paintings in Lascaux.

Melon Notebooks, a stationery company based in Egypt, has come under fire for using artwork by artist Qing Han, aka Qinni, who unfortunately passed away from cancer at age 29. The popular DeviantArt creator, whose Instagram has over two million followers, was beloved by a large online community. On December 28, Qinni announced on her IG that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 fibrosis sarcoma and had a year to a year and a half left. Unfortunately, her battle ended much earlier, possibly owing to a pre-existing congenital heart condition.