Did the 'Men in Black' Movie and Cartoon Predict the 9/11 World Trade Center Attacks in 1997? "Hidden in plain sight." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 14 2026, 3:28 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @28medianetworkllc

There's a lot of evidence and theories that the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center were conducted by the U.S. government. Questions about the attack on the Pentagon have persisted for years, as have those surrounding the mysterious purported passport of Satam al-Suqami found on the ground in the wake of the attack. Some conspiracy theorists also think the manner in which the towers fell is strange, suggesting that it was caused by a bomb detonation and not a plane crash.

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Of course, there's also the curious matter of $2.3 trillion unaccounted for in the Pentagon's accounts, which Donald Rumsfeld spoke to on Sept. 10, 2001, just a day before the 9/11 attacks. It certainly doesn't help that there are also other theories online that suggest there were folks who knew the towers were going to fall.

Sometimes, these assertions come from the most unlikely of places. Like folks who watched this 1997 episode of the Men in Black cartoon and believe the writers included a prognostication of the tragedy. During a fight with an alien inside a blimp, Agent J and Agent K notice the aircraft is headed right for the dual NYC skyscrapers.

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Agent K can be heard saying to J in the episode during their battle: "Uh, Slim, remember those Twin Towers?" to which his older partner says, "Yeah, what about them?" "I don't think they're gonna be so tall anymore," Agent K responds, and the alien, upon seeing how dangerously close the blimp gets to the buildings, grabs hold of the blimp's throttle.

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They then work together to avoid disaster, before going back to fighting one another. Folks in a YouTube video highlighting the scene had varying opinions on the scene. One person wrote that the cartoon wasn't necessarily predicting the future, but rather giving "an idea to somebody."

Someone else mentioned that the episode first aired in Mexico on Sept. 10, 2001. And the next day, they were stunned to see that an attack on the towers had been carried out. Another person also wrote that attacking the Twin Towers was an evident choice for terrorists, given their extreme size and grandeur.

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Source: YouTube | @Kids WB via @Rusty Shakelford

"The buildings were huge, making them an obvious target for villains, real or fake. In real life, they were attacked twice by terrorists. Having cartoon characters attack them isn't a prediction; they just seem obvious targets." There are other 9/11 theories that have caused disagreements among folks who've delved into the history of the attacks.

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One such point of contention is that months before the attack, a hefty terrorism insurance plan was taken out on the towers, resulting in billions of payouts. Snopes writes that this type of coverage was par for the course by large centers of commerce, and that the payout wasn't for personal enrichment, but rather to rebuild the structures.

Did the 'Men in Black' movie predict the 9/11 attacks too?

One TikTok user, @28medianetworkllc, however, also showed a scene from the Men in Black movie that shows the NYC skyline in one scene. In it, Will Smith's character can be seen sitting on a park bench as dusk turns to night. The two buildings are shown gleaming in the dark until the screen fades out.

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However, she highlights how in the very next scene, the NYC skyline shows the skyline with the buildings missing. Replacing them second are two large smoke stacks, which are only on the screen briefly. The TikToker says in her video: "This is Men in Black, this is obviously hidden in plain sight."

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She continues: "So look right here. You're gonna see a plane," she says, pointing to the screen of the movie, which indeed shows an airplane on the horizon in the NYC skyline. "There's the Twin Towers..." and then after the scene changes and the smoke stacks show up on the screen, she exclaims, "in the exact same spot! Two smoke stacks? You cannot tell me that's a coincidence."

Folks in the comments section of her video were equally shocked. One person shared a longstanding theory regarding predictions of world-changing events and that they're meant to condition the masses for planned phenomena.

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Source: TikTok | @28medianetworkllc

"Remember when TV was referred to as 'programming?'" they penned. This falls in line with a widely held belief that those in positions of high power, presumably orchestrating calamities or major social shifts, "have to tell you what they're doing" as part of an evil or Satanic oath they've made to an entity.

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One example is Lady Gaga talking about an "intelligent...smart...invisible snake" that plans up ways to divide people. The clip, which was shared on X by an account that posts under the @PizzaGateOnX handle, was uploaded with the caption: "They are required to tell you what they are doing."