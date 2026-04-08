"Worst Fine-Dining" — TikToker Slams Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes' Steakhouse The TikToker reportedly spent $650 dollars for a meal at 1587 Prime. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 8 2026, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: MEGA TikToker slams Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' steakhouse

National Football League (NFL) stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' steakhouse, 1587 Prime, has come under fire online after one user on TikTok put up a scathing review of the restaurant. Customers have largely been very appreciative of the restaurant and the food that it offers, but one patron to the steakhouse was not happy at all with the service that she received at the venue.

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Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

The TikTok user described a meal that she ordered at the steakhouse as “the worst fine-dining experience I've ever had." She allegedly shelled out more than $600 for the meal. The joint was inaugurated less than a year ago in September 2025, and has attracted many high-profile names.

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What Were the TikToker's Complaints About 1587 Prime?

Nicole Rose, who goes by the name @knicnacks on TikTok, shared a harsh review of the steakhouse, which is a joint venture between Travis and Patrick, both star players for the Kansas City Chiefs. Nicole's video has now gathered over 600,000 views since it was first posted in March.

A woman pulled no punches in her review of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' steakhouse, 1587 Prime, calling it "the worst fine dining experience I've ever had." https://t.co/PWRR3v0ST8 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 1, 2026 Source: X/@usweekly An X post highlighting Nicole Rose's review of 1587 Prime.

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As part of her video on TikTok, Nicole shed light on a number of complaints that she had about the steakhouse. One of the issues that she flagged was the extremely high price point — she said that she ended up paying $650 dollars for her meal. Her primary issue with the restaurant was the slow service, along with confusion about the martini cart.

Nicole $33 drink allegedly took 45 minutes to be served, which she claimed was not at all expected from such a high-end joint. She also stated that her $25 fried chicken was served before the drink and was not at all worth the cost. The food, according to her, was not up to the mark. She further mentioned that her friend had ordered steak with sauce, but the sauce was served after he had already finished his meal.

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Furthermore, Nicole claimed that the service providers were not attentive enough, and that they were unable to provide any proper explanation for such an experience.

The Steakhouse Has Received Mixed Reviews in the Past

Restaurant critic Liz Cook had made a number of similar criticisms about the steakhouse earlier in its run. She described the luxury provided at the restaurant as "child-like." However, the restaurant has mostly received positive reviews ever since. A Business Insider review that was published in Oct. 2025 heaped praises on the steakhouse. The reviewer was impressed by the luxury atmosphere of the restaurant and the food, which reportedly cost her $800.

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Source: MEGA Travis Kelce