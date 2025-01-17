“Just Think About That” — Woman Claims Male Meta Employees Don’t Wash Hands

According to an Instagram Threads user, @yeastconfections, male Meta employees did not wash their hands. Either that, or they weren't using a lot of soap to do it after frequenting the restroom.

Article continues below advertisement

In a post that's received nearly 13,000 likes on the social media application, she said that despite there being a disproportionately larger number of male employees at Meta, they were "behind" on seasonal soap quantities.

Source: Instagram | @yeastconfections

Article continues below advertisement

She broke it in on the Meta-owned app. "Here’s another tidbit about 'masculinity' and working at Meta: they used to have fancy seasonal liquid soap in the bathrooms. This was before the big layoffs. At some point, we realized the holiday soap in the men’s room was way behind. Like Easter soap in November. Come to find out that despite there only being like 20 women on the campus of a few hundred people, the women’s restroom used more than twice as much hand soap. Yeah. Just think about that for a moment."

Her post received variegated responses from numerous users on the application. One person wrote that from what they've heard, women's restrooms are overall grosser than men's. "I’ve heard from a lot of people who had to clean the bathrooms at work that women’s restrooms were FAR worse than the men’s."

Article continues below advertisement

But there were personal anecdotes from some women who seemed to corroborate the implication in the post. "I remember a too-long convo I had with an ex about how they really needed to wash their hands before trying to put them inside of me. They had just been deveining shrimp. They thought I was joking and tried anyway. JFC."

"Everything you touch in a male-dominated workplace has d--- germs on it. Everything," another said. Someone else wrote: "I don’t get the aversion to washing your hands. you’re already right next to a sink. I wash my hands every time I use the bathroom (or even just touch the toilet), after petting any animal, after coming inside after having been out of the house for a while, and before I eat anything. I feel gross if I don’t."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @yeastconfections

Numerous commenters who replied to the post made reference to the purported calls for "masculine energy" to return to corporate America by Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. "Ah so the masculine energy is norovirus," one wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Another penned: "I've got a half-baked joke in here somewhere with the following ingredients: men not washing their hands; masculine corporate culture being obsessed with what a handshake 'says' about you; phallocentric psychological hierarchies; and intense, rigid homoeroticism."

If you're wildly successful, you're going to inevitably have some haters. Mark Zuckerberg is certainly no exception to this fact of life. People heaped hate on him when he was sweating so profusely during an interview about Facebook user privacy that he infamously asked if he could remove his sweater.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @yeastconfections

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @yeastconfections