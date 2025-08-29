Mia Monroe Backs Coco Gauff At US Open With Shocking Lifetime Offer Monroe announced she’ll award Gauff a lifetime subscription to her site, blending sports fandom with the playful branding that has made her a standout online. By Distractify Staff Updated Aug. 29 2025, 6:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@miamotive; Mega

Mia Monroe isn’t just watching the US Open from the sidelines — she’s getting in on the action in her own unforgettable way! The multi-million dollar content creator revealed that she’s pulling for Coco Gauff to take home the women’s singles title, and if the 20-year-old tennis phenomenon does, she’ll score more than just a trophy and global accolades.

Mia promised her fans that she’ll celebrate in style, teasing a special surprise that’s guaranteed to light up her social channels. Known for turning every moment into a headline, she’s blending her trademark mix of glamour and generosity with the high-stakes drama of the court, showing that when it comes to big wins, she knows how to make them even bigger.

Source: Instagram/@miamotive; Mega

A Superstar Rooting For A Rising Star

Monroe announced she’ll also award Gauff a lifetime subscription to her site, blending sports fandom with the playful branding that has made her a standout online.

Gauff has become one of the most exciting names in tennis, climbing the ranks with her speed, determination, and composure beyond her years. As she chases another Grand Slam title, Monroe has made it clear that she’s firmly in Gauff’s corner.

By tying her own brand to the US Open hype, Monroe demonstrates her ability to connect her platform with cultural moments that captivate millions of people worldwide.

From Chemistry Major To Content Powerhouse

Monroe’s road to influencer success was anything but traditional. She originally studied chemistry before pivoting into content creation — a decision that would change the trajectory of her life.

“My journey is a bit unconventional. I originally went to school for chemistry, but realized my true calling was in content creation,” she explained in a previous interview. That leap into the unknown turned out to be life-changing.

“Taking a big risk to follow my passions has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” she added. Today, her bubbly personality and curvy Latina beauty have fueled a loyal fan base across platforms, and her OnlyFans success has turned into a multi-million dollar brand.

Source: Mega

Expanding Beyond Social Media

While she’s best known for her energetic online presence, Monroe has proven she’s just as sharp behind the scenes. In recent years, she’s invested her earnings into real estate — including two Airbnbs, her own personal home, and even a $2 million project building her mother’s dream house.

“In just a couple of years, I’ve built a multi-million dollar brand through my content,” Monroe said of her success. With each investment, she’s laid the foundation for long-term financial security beyond the world of content creation.

Playing The Branding Game

This latest US Open tie-in is classic Monroe — a smart mix of humor, relatability, and attention-grabbing headlines. While most fans simply cheer for their favorite athletes, she upped the ante by attaching her own platform to Gauff’s potential win.

Coco Gauff Battles Into Third Round At US Open

Monroe’s support comes at a pivotal time in the tournament. Both Gauff and Naomi Osaka have advanced to the third round, setting up the possibility of a superstar matchup later in the competition.

In a tense battle that tested her resolve, Gauff relied on her improved serve to secure a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Donna Vekić on Thursday, as reported by BET. After falling behind 2-0 in the first set, she stormed back with four straight games, only to be broken again for a 4-4 tie. Overcome with emotion, she covered her face with a towel during a changeover, before regaining her composure and powering through to win in straight sets. Following the match, Gauff teared up again as she thanked the crowd for their energy.