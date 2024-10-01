Home > Human Interest Michael and Karen Murray Were Convicted of Killing Their Mother — She Was Covered in Feces and Vomit "Those pressure areas had caused the skin to die and the underlying soft tissue to die." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 1 2024, 4:44 p.m. ET Source: Court TV

In what feels like shades of the Menendez brothers crimes, two siblings have been convicted of murdering their parents. Michael and Karen Murray were indicted and arrested in March 2021 after their mother, Sheila June Murray, died on Aug. 19, 2019.

Sheila died soon after being admitted to Johnson City Medical Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn. The circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious enough to warrant an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. What they discovered was a shocking amount of cruelty and neglect which resulted in Sheila's murder. Here's what we know.

Where are Michael and Karen Murray now?

Michael and Karen Murray are awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in June 2024 of first-degree murder and aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult, reported News Channel 11. Chris Byrd, attorney for Karen Murray, told the outlet he was "very disappointed in the verdict." Byrd went on to say, "I thought it was apparent this was a poor family who was in over its head trying to care for an elderly parent with problems they weren’t capable of handling."

During the trial, Dr. Christy Lawson testified regarding Sheila's state when she arrived at Johnson City Medical Hospital. Dr. Lawson said Sheila's situation was so terrible, that she could vividly recall every detail of that day. She was "covered in feces and vomit." Sheila's ankle had a compound fracture which resulted in her tibia protruding from her leg. Because she had been immobile for so long, Sheila's muscles had begun to atrophy due to contractures. She was unable to move.

Sheila also had "multiple wounds all over her body from these contractures," explained Dr. Lawson. One of the more disturbing injuries was on Sheila's right breast, which had been lodged beneath her armpit due to the fact that her arm had contracted and trapped it there. "Those pressure areas had caused the skin to die and the underlying soft tissue to die." On top of that, Sheila was severely dehydrated and malnourished.

Source: YouTube/Court TV (video still) Sonya Henry testifies during the trial for her siblings, Michael and Karen Murray

Michael and Karen Murray's sister said her mother was a "strict but good parent."

Michael and Karen Murray's sister, Sonya Henry, testified that their mother was a "strict but good parent" who was extremely funny and made friends wherever she went. She was also an incredible cook whose fried chicken dish was well-known in the neighborhood. Although Sheila got along with her extended family and was very outspoken, she mostly stayed home.

Henry left home when she went to college and never moved back, though she visited every two or three months. Eventually, Henry had her own family and when they were visiting, they would stay at a hotel. Her primary reason for doing this was due to the fact that her childhood home wasn't very clean. She described it as unkempt. It was never perfect but definitely got worse as her parents aged.

In February 2019, Henry visited her mother for the weekend of her birthday. Once again she stayed in a hotel. By this time, Sheila had already had a stroke in 2015 and was not doing well. She was nonverbal but was otherwise OK and was in bed, unable to really move, though Sheila was able to track Henry's movements. Her situation hadn't changed when Henry visited again five months later.