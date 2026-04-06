Michael Che Faces Major Backlash Over "Nasty" Trump Joke — Here's What He Actually Said Michael Che's remarks have irked netizens for its reference to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 6 2026, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Michael Che's joke about Donald Trump on 'SNL' has sparked outrage

Saturday Night Live host Michael Che has come under fire for a joke that he made recently about President Donald Trump. Michael noted during the mock news segment on the show that President Trump was scheduled to go the Kennedy Center to watch Chicago. Regarding this, Michael said, “The president is going to the theatre, I mean, what's the worst that can happen?”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump

The internet erupted around this for two separate reasons — one, the joke was in reference to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, and two, President Trump was himself the subject of such an attempt during his 2024 presidential run. More recently, former WWE star Jesse Ventura faced criticism for suggesting that the assassination attempt on President Trump might have been a false flag operation. The shooting that injured the president on his right ear claimed the life of a fireman who was at present the rally where the assassination attempt took place.

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The 2024 Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

President Trump was running for the office of president for the third time when the assassination attempt occurred. His 2016 bout with Hilary Clinton won him the presidential election for the first time, while Joe Biden put the real estate mogul out of the Oval Office in 2020. In the run-up to the 2024 elections, President Trump began his campaign as the Republican nominee early and was significantly better prepared.

pic.twitter.com/pQUr7OzmaY — RedPilledNurse (@RedPilledNurse) April 1, 2026 Source: X/@RedPilledNurse An X post highlighting the 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

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The attempt to assassinate President Trump took place in July 2024 when he was giving a speech in Butler, Pennsylvania. Thomas Crooks opened fire at a campaign rally where the then-presidential candidate was present. Although there were no severe injuries sustained by President Trump, a bullet grazed past the president's right ear. The president was able to duck behind the podium and take cover for safety as the Secret Service quickly shielded him. Thomas, 20, was shot down by law enforcement officers soon after.

"Democrats Are Anti-American": Netizens Slam Michael Che's Joke About Donald Trump

Due to the subject of Michael's joke, the punchline did not sit well with a of a number of netizens, who criticized the television personality for his insensitive take on the matter. While there were some who found humor in the joke, the response to Michael’s comments was overwhelmingly negative.

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SNL faces backlash over a joke referencing President Trump attending a theater, with critics pointing to the tone of the remark.



“I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?” pic.twitter.com/biUg9CbRHS — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) April 6, 2026 Source: X/@BrandonStraka An X post sharing a clip from 'Saturday Night Live' where Michael Che joked about Donald Trump.

One user wrote on X, “'SNL' fake-news anchor Michael Che joked about Trump seeing 'Chicago' at the Kennedy Center, makes a Lincoln-assassination joke. That's nasty, but the show's blue-state audience whooped and screamed in blood l**t at the thought. Nobody you can hear in this joke sounds like a decent human being.”