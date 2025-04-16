Distractify
Home > Entertainment

What Is Actor Michael Gandolfini’s Net Worth? Inside His Hollywood Fortune

Michael Gandolfini made his big screen debut in ‘Ocean’s 8,’ but he landed the role of a lifetime playing the younger version of Tony Soprano in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’

By

Published April 16 2025, 2:43 p.m. ET

Michael Gandolfini
Source: Mega

Many Hollywood stars have seen their children follow in their footsteps to pursue careers in the entertainment world, such as the son of late Sopranos actor James Gandolfini: Michael Gandolfini. Since his acting debut, Michael has racked up a collection of impressive roles and a hefty net worth.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael made his big screen debut in 2018’s Ocean’s 8 and followed it with a recurring role on the HBO series The Deuce — but he landed the role of a lifetime in 2019 when he was cast to play the younger version of Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark, the character that his father made famous. What is the young actor's net worth these days?

Michael Gandolfini
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

What is Michael Gandolfini’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael is worth an estimated $15 million. A good portion of his wealth is from his lucrative acting career in both film and television.

Michael Gandolfini

Actor

Net worth: $15 million

Michael Gandolfini is an American actor in television and film.

Birth date: May 10, 1999

Birthplace: New York City, New York

Birth name: Michael Gandolfini

Father: James Gandolfini, actor

Mother: Marcy Wudarski, producer

Education: New York University

Article continues below advertisement

Per a provision in his father’s will, Michael inherited a life insurance trust fund set up for him that was worth $7 million in 2013, the year James died of a heart attack, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The trust fund was a condition of his 2002 divorce from his first wife, Marcella Wudarski. In addition, Michael also inherited all of his father's clothing and jewelry.

Michael Gandolfini
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

What has Michael said about growing up with a famous father?

In an April 2025 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Michael shared that despite his parents trying to shield him from it, he caught the acting bug early. “When I’d visit him on the Sopranos set, I’d hang out in his trailer. I had my own little drawer of toys and things to keep me occupied. My parents didn’t want me outside on set, exposed to the show’s violence and language,” he said.

“Being excluded on set drove me crazy. My parents were protective and wanted me to enjoy being a kid. From my father’s perspective, if I was going to follow him into the business, he wanted me to discover acting on my own,” Michael added.

Article continues below advertisement
Michael Gandolfini
Source: Mega

“I wasn’t into sports when I was really young. I just wanted to create imaginative worlds, act out stories I made up with friends, and tape them using my camcorder. Pretending was what calmed me,” the actor revealed. “Friends of the family stepped in to help raise me when my dad was away, and I enjoyed being home alone. I could write plays and perform them for my dad later.”

Article continues below advertisement

How does Michael feel about following in his father’s footsteps?

Speaking of how he transformed into his father to portray Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark, Michael detailed the experience to the WSJ.

The Many Saints of Newark was a transformative role,” he told the outlet. “To play Tony as a teen, I had to get a full sense of him, but I’d never watched an episode of The Sopranos. Going through the series to prep wasn’t like watching home movies. Tony was a role, and there were many layers to what my dad was doing with the character.”

Michael Gandolfini and the cast of ‘The Sopranos.’
Source: Mega

“I had known there isn’t a world where I’m going to make my dad proud — because I can’t,” Michael continued. “I understand that. But I wanted to make David [Chase] proud, and I wanted to make my fellow actors proud and learn as much as I can — that was a goal I could set.”

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Many Saints of Newark': Mattea Conforti, Who Plays Young Janice, Talks Prepping for the Role (EXCLUSIVE)

James Gandolfini's Son Will Play a Young Tony in the 'Sopranos' Prequel

Ray Liotta Finally Makes It to 'The Sopranos' Universe

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.