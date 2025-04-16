What Is Actor Michael Gandolfini’s Net Worth? Inside His Hollywood Fortune Michael Gandolfini made his big screen debut in ‘Ocean’s 8,’ but he landed the role of a lifetime playing the younger version of Tony Soprano in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ By Danielle Jennings Published April 16 2025, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Many Hollywood stars have seen their children follow in their footsteps to pursue careers in the entertainment world, such as the son of late Sopranos actor James Gandolfini: Michael Gandolfini. Since his acting debut, Michael has racked up a collection of impressive roles and a hefty net worth.

Michael made his big screen debut in 2018’s Ocean’s 8 and followed it with a recurring role on the HBO series The Deuce — but he landed the role of a lifetime in 2019 when he was cast to play the younger version of Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark, the character that his father made famous. What is the young actor's net worth these days?

What is Michael Gandolfini’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael is worth an estimated $15 million. A good portion of his wealth is from his lucrative acting career in both film and television.

Michael Gandolfini Actor Net worth: $15 million Michael Gandolfini is an American actor in television and film. Birth date: May 10, 1999 Birthplace: New York City, New York Birth name: Michael Gandolfini Father: James Gandolfini, actor Mother: Marcy Wudarski, producer Education: New York University

Per a provision in his father’s will, Michael inherited a life insurance trust fund set up for him that was worth $7 million in 2013, the year James died of a heart attack, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The trust fund was a condition of his 2002 divorce from his first wife, Marcella Wudarski. In addition, Michael also inherited all of his father's clothing and jewelry.

What has Michael said about growing up with a famous father?

In an April 2025 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Michael shared that despite his parents trying to shield him from it, he caught the acting bug early. “When I’d visit him on the Sopranos set, I’d hang out in his trailer. I had my own little drawer of toys and things to keep me occupied. My parents didn’t want me outside on set, exposed to the show’s violence and language,” he said.

“Being excluded on set drove me crazy. My parents were protective and wanted me to enjoy being a kid. From my father’s perspective, if I was going to follow him into the business, he wanted me to discover acting on my own,” Michael added.

“I wasn’t into sports when I was really young. I just wanted to create imaginative worlds, act out stories I made up with friends, and tape them using my camcorder. Pretending was what calmed me,” the actor revealed. “Friends of the family stepped in to help raise me when my dad was away, and I enjoyed being home alone. I could write plays and perform them for my dad later.”

How does Michael feel about following in his father’s footsteps?

Speaking of how he transformed into his father to portray Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark, Michael detailed the experience to the WSJ. “The Many Saints of Newark was a transformative role,” he told the outlet. “To play Tony as a teen, I had to get a full sense of him, but I’d never watched an episode of The Sopranos. Going through the series to prep wasn’t like watching home movies. Tony was a role, and there were many layers to what my dad was doing with the character.”

