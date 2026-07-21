Michael J. Cohen: The Architect Behind AIG’s Global Expansion Now Shaping the Future of Insurance Through EOS EOS is a weather-driven underwriting and risk intelligence company led by industry executive Kris Hamburger. By Reese Watson Published July 21 2026, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Michael J. Cohen/Warrior Network Agency

In an era before artificial intelligence and predictive analytics became industry standards, Michael J. Cohen was already operating at a level most executives today are still trying to reach.

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A 40-year veteran of American International Group, Cohen helped build one of the most dominant insurance companies in history from the inside, shaping its political influence, global expansion, and product innovation during its most aggressive growth years. Today, that same strategic mind is being applied to a new platform quietly gaining attention among institutional players: EOS, a weather-driven underwriting and risk intelligence company led by industry executive Kris Hamburger.

While EOS may appear to be a modern data company on the surface, its foundation is rooted in the same principles that built AIG into a global powerhouse.

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A Relationship That Changed Everything

Cohen’s story begins long before AIG. His father, a Navy frogman wounded during the D-Day invasion, was saved by a young Army Ranger named Maurice Hank Greenberg. That moment would later evolve into one of the most important relationships in modern financial history.

Greenberg went on to build AIG. Cohen’s father became his personal attorney. And years later, Cohen himself would step into the company with a level of access and trust few executives ever experience. “Show persistence,” Greenberg told him early on. “Open our government affairs office in Washington.” Cohen did exactly that.

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Building Power in Washington

In 1978, Cohen founded AIG’s Washington government affairs office, embedding the company into the core of U.S. policy and global trade strategy. Through relentless relationship-building across Capitol Hill, the State Department, and Treasury, he helped reshape how corporations interacted with government.

He extended the Trade Act into services, created AIG’s first political action committee, and built a public policy forum that connected the company directly with senior lawmakers. These were not just initiatives. They were power moves that positioned AIG ahead of its time.

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Source: Michael J. Cohen/Warrior Network Agency

Expanding Into 138 Countries

As AIG scaled globally, Cohen became one of the key architects behind its expansion into 138 countries. His strategy was simple, but rare. Respect the local market. Rather than forcing an American model, AIG partnered with sovereign nations, hired local leadership, and operated under the identity of each country. “That’s why it was Saudi American Insurance Company,” Cohen explains. “We operated under their banner.”

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This approach unlocked markets that were otherwise closed to foreign competition.But it also required navigating political instability, regulatory resistance, and nationalization threats across regions like the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.Cohen’s role was not just strategic. It was diplomatic.

Innovating Before the Market Understood Risk

At AIG, Cohen helped pioneer entirely new categories of insurance, from environmental liability to directors and officers coverage. These were not reactive products. They were built ahead of market demand.

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“We were AI before there was AI,” Cohen says. “We studied government and built products around future risk.” That mindset is now reemerging in his work with EOS.

The EOS Model: Where Data Meets Institutional Knowledge

EOS is built on a premise that feels obvious in hindsight but has rarely been executed at scale. Weather is the most consistent and data-rich risk variable in the world.

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From hurricanes to wildfires to flooding patterns, weather data provides decades of historical insight and predictive capability. EOS leverages this data to underwrite property risk with a level of precision that traditional models have struggled to achieve.

But unlike many modern platforms that rely solely on automation, EOS integrates data with human expertise. “The data is there,” Cohen explains. “Weather is the deepest data set we have. But the interpretation still matters.”This hybrid approach reflects Cohen’s long-held belief that technology should enhance experience, not replace it.

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A Strategic Alignment With Chris and EOS

Cohen’s involvement with EOS is not passive. As a partner and strategic force behind the platform, he brings decades of experience in underwriting, global risk, and regulatory navigation. Chris, who leads EOS, represents a new generation of operators focused on leveraging data, AI, and market inefficiencies to create scalable insurance solutions.

Together, the partnership bridges two worlds.One built on relationships, policy, and long term trust.The other built on data, speed, and predictive intelligence.The result is a platform positioned not just to compete in the insurance market, but to redefine how risk is evaluated and priced.

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From Relationship Driven to Data Driven and Back Again

The insurance industry has shifted dramatically over the past two decades. What was once a relationship-driven business has become increasingly dependent on data and automation. Cohen sees both sides clearly.

“AI is extremely valuable in certain areas,” he says. “But the more complex the risk, the more you still need human judgment.”EOS reflects that balance.It uses data as a foundation, but applies experience to decision making, particularly in high value and complex property risk scenarios.

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Legacy Over Transactions

For Cohen, the difference between a successful executive and a legacy builder comes down to one thing. Trust. “Relationships built on integrity and a long-term track record,” he says. “That’s what lasts.”It is a philosophy that shaped AIG’s rise and now underpins EOS’s positioning in a rapidly evolving market.

The Quiet Rebuild of Authority

While EOS continues to develop its platform, there is also a parallel strategy underway that reflects a modern reality. Narrative control.