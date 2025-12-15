Rob Reiner's Wife Michele Reiner Had a Storied Career in Photography Before Her Death Michele and Rob Reiner met on the set of 'When Harry Met Sally.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 15 2025, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Before director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found dead in their California home in December 2025, both had led long careers in the entertainment industry, but in different ways. Rob was a director who had worked on movies like When Harry Met Sally and Misery, among many others. He was also an actor, as was Michele. But Michele was also a photographer who had done some iconic work well before she met her husband.

Rob and Michele were married in 1989 and had three kids together. Between building a life that tragically ended together unexpectedly, they each managed to build careers that they became known for. In Michele's case, it was through photography, which even extended to her husband's movie sets and a two-time president.



Michele Reiner was a photographer for years before her death.

Though she wasn't in the public eye as much as her husband, Michele sometimes worked under the name of Michele Singer as a photographer. According to her IMDb page, she took location photos for the video game MysteryDisc: Murder Anyone?, and she took jacket photos for the same game. She was also a special photographer on the set of the 1990 movie Misery, which Rob directed.

Michele also served as a producer for several movies, including Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which came out in September 2025. Singer Josh Groban, who worked with the couple on the movie and on the 2026 movie Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale, shared on Instagram that he was honored to work with "Rob Reiner and his brilliant wife Michele."

and to think we only got this beautiful scene because rob reiner met his future wife during when harry met sally’s production and fell so in love that he changed the ending so harry and sally could end up together too. rip rob reiner and his wife michele :(pic.twitter.com/uKlbHwjH02 — barb (@wilmontouch) December 15, 2025

It's unclear if Michele and Rob met because she was a photographer, but she was working on building her career in the 1980s when she visited the set of When Harry Met Sally and met Rob, according to The New York Times. Her visit and meeting Rob changed the course of history as far as the movie is concerned. Per the outlet, Rob said that meeting Michele made him change the ending of the movie to make the characters stay together. The couple married the same year the movie was released.

Michele Reiner is responsible for the cover photo of 'Trump: The Art of the Deal.'

Although Michele's work as a photographer later in life included more movie work than print work, she did take one iconic photo that appeared on the cover of a New York Times Bestseller. Michele took the photo of Donald Trump for the cover of Trump: The Art of the Deal, a book he wrote with journalist Tony Schwartz.

Jen and I are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.



Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as The Princess Bride to A Few Good Men. His boundless empathy made his stories… pic.twitter.com/JEYeY7DYO6 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 15, 2025