In the Wake of Charlie Kirk's Death, Director Rob Reiner Had Only Sympathetic Things to Say Rob Reiner said what happened to Charlie Kirk was an absolute horror.

Director Rob Reiner was a lifelong Democrat who never shied away from sharing his political views. The prolific filmmaker and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14, 2025. Investigators believe the couple was murdered. In the wake of this tragedy, many have been reminded of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, which occurred almost exactly three months prior.

The reactions to Kirk's death on social media ranged from devastated to celebratory. In a world filled with so much political divisiveness, the aftermath of the Turning Point USA founder's murder was yet another wedge driven between liberals and conservatives. Because Reiner was so outspoken when it came to condemning President Donald Trump and his administration, he was asked about Kirk. His comments were not what some would expect.

Source: Mega

Rob Reiner's comments about Charlie Kirk's death were kind.

One of Reiner's last televised interviews was with Piers Morgan, a little more than two weeks after Kirk's death. One of the first things Morgan wanted to know was how Reiner felt upon hearing of Kirk's assassination. The Stand by Me director said he felt absolute horror. He described video of Kirk's death, which went viral, as unbelievable.

Reiner went on to say that regardless of what your political beliefs are, that shouldn't happen to anybody. "That's not acceptable," he said. "That's not a solution to solving problems." The director referenced Kirk's wife's words at his memorial service. While speaking to a large crowd at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Erika Kirk said she forgave the person who killed her husband. Reiner said this reaction was "exactly right."

Reiner never minced words when it came to Donald Trump.

In February 2024, Reiner spoke with The Guardian about his incredible career and polarizing political views. His documentary God & Country, which is about the rise of Christian nationalism in America, had just come out. Reiner believed this dark corner of the country could bring about the end of democracy in the United States. When asked if he really believed that, Reiner said yes.

Reiner was deeply concerned about what would happen if Donald Trump were elected again, commenting on the fact that the president was focused on destroying his political enemies in any way possible. "We see autocracy making its move around the world," he said. "And so if we crumble, there’s a danger that democracy crumbles around the world."