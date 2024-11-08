Home > FYI Michelle Gardner Media Partners With Warrior Network Agency for Branding Expansion of 'Sensory Kids Play!' "Sensory Kids Play! is the MrBeast of learning through expression and art." By Reese Watson Published Nov. 8 2024, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: SKP!/WN-Agency

Warrior Network Agency (WNA) has joined forces with Michelle Gardner Media to elevate the brand presence of Sensory Kids Play!, the beloved YouTube children’s channel, and explore new growth potential across media platforms. Michelle Gardner, the visionary behind Sensory Kids Play!, has captured the attention of global audiences with a learning-through-play model tailored to children of all learning styles, from visual and auditory to tactile engagement.

With its viral success, Sensory Kids Play! has already earned a top 1 percent ranking on YouTube, and the collaboration with WNA aims to propel the brand into even greater opportunities. WNA founder Nik Richie sees immense potential in the brand’s growth: “Michelle Gardner has been hidden like the Wizard of Oz, and we’re excited to bring her talents to market. Sensory Kids Play! is the MrBeast of learning through expression and art, and WNA sees massive positive potential with SKP!”

WNA’s support will expand the brand’s impact beyond YouTube. With streaming platforms like Netflix increasingly interested in acquiring kid-focused spin-off shows, Sensory Kids Play! is ideally positioned for a broader reach. These avenues could allow Gardner to create exclusive content for major platforms, turning Sensory Kids Play! into a household brand name, similar to how streaming platforms have amplified other popular YouTube personalities.