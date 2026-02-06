Mikaela Shiffrin Has a Special Man in Her Life — Is She Married? They had to recover from devastating injuries side by side, and they made it out the other side together. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 6 2026, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

It takes extraordinary courage to sustain a major injury in a sport and then come back from it against all odds. For world champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin, her recovery is nothing short of miraculous. She overcame a gruesome injury during the 2024–2025 World Cup series, leaving her career in jeopardy.

But, ironically, she wasn't the only person in her inner circle to be facing a major injury and potentially career-shaking decisions. The person Mikaela's romantically involved with also dealt with some tough challenges over the past few years. Here's what we know about their relationship, including whether or not they're married.

Is Mikaela Shiffrin married? Not yet.

Mikaela is engaged to fellow skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. On May 31, 2021, they confirmed their relationship by making it internet official. Aleksander posted a photo of the two of them together and captioned the photo, "If you know, you know ... And now you know."

In 2021, they made their red carpet debut together at the ESPY Awards. Sharing photos of the two of them together at the event, Mikaela wrote, "Hitting the red carpet with my boyfriend." In the next photo, she wrote, "How are we doing? It's our first time on the red carpet together, and Aleks's first time to N.Y.C" (excerpts via People). They announced their engagement in April 2024.

But unfortunately, 2024 wasn't all rainbows and roses. Also in 2024, Aleksander, who is the 2020 overall champion and two-time medalist at the Beijing Olympics, sustained a devastating injury. He was driving around 90 mph when he crashed near the finish line while skiing at the World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, in January 2024. According to USA Today, Aleksander sustained a deep gash and nerve damage in his calf, dislocated his shoulder, tore multiple ligaments, and experienced nerve damage.

Mikaela is back after a brutal accident that nearly left her career.

It was a rough year for both Mikaela and Aleksander because she also sustained an injury in 2024. According to PFSN, Mikaela was competing in the slalom run at Killington in November 2024 when she went down. She sustained a severe abdominal puncture and muscle trauma.

The two had to recuperate and face the possibility of a different future for their careers. Luckily, they're both back and ready to get back on the snow. According to USA Today, Aleksander has undergone more than half a dozen surgeries in the hopes of regaining his professional conditioning, and it's working.

Mikaela, as well, was able to return to her career in 2026 as she eyed a return to the Olympics. Aleksander opted to sit out the next games, but Mikaela seems poised to make a triumphant return.