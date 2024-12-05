Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “I’m for Sure Doing This” — Woman Gifts Mother-In-Law Son’s Handprint on Christmas Ornament "Receiving this from my son when he is grown up made me cry." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 5 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @gadgetsandgizbows

If you're thinking of a way to get the waterworks going with your parents this holiday season (in a good way, not editing Toy Story 3 to have this ending) you may want to try this hand-crafted ornament the TikTok account Gadgets & Gizbows (@gadgetsandgizbows)

The clip begins with someone applying what looks like paint to the inner palm of a hand with a brush. Hypnotic, holiday-themed music can be heard playing in the background of the video.

"This is your sign to make your mother in law an ornament of her adult son's hand," a text overlay in the clip reads. The person holding their palm out, the TikToker's husband, splays their fingers open while the paint is applied to their palm and fingers.

Following this, the video then transitions to the finished product: a white Christmas ornament with the name "Matthew" is emblazoned in black letters on the sphere.

The TikToker swirls the ball around on a counter top, and when the light hits it at different angles, it's revealed that this isn't a flat white ornament. In fact, it's actually got hues of pink and yellow, creating an iridescent style effect.

On the other side of the ornament, the green paint that was applied to the TikToker's husband hand can be seen plastered on the trinket. It appears that he gripped the bottom of the large ornament with his hand, leaving a green handprint design for his mother in law to enjoy.

It's not difficult to imagine that this kind gesture would be the kind of move that'll tug at the nostalgic heart strings of any parent who receives it from their child. That's because it closely resembles the kind of thoughtful gestures given to moms and dads by their kids after an arts & crafts day at school.

And it seems that this sentiment is one that resonated with several other TikTokers on the application as well. Like this one person who penned: "Okay I know this is supposed to be silly, but thinking of receiving this from my son when he is grown up made me cry. I would cherish it!"

Someone else shared what their ideal Christmas gift from their child would be: "Mine is getting the gift of silence from no contact." Which seemed to be echoed by another user on the application who wrote: "Same! A silent night indeed."

However, there were other folks who said they completed similar gestures for their parents. It didn't seem like they were too enthused with showing off painted handprints in their own, though. "I made my mother a vase with my adult handprint and she turns my hand print towards the wall so she doesn't have to look at it."

Personally, receiving gifts has always felt pretty awkward for me. However, it's hard to deny that when it's clear someone really took the time to consider what it is that you would like, like a hoodie that's your style and looks flattering on you, it feels pretty darn good.

Which could be why there are so many people who are filled with glee at the thought of receiving handmade gifts. It's something that the Benton Botique wrote about in an online post, listing several reasons why some folks cherish self-crafted gifts.

"They're personal — You might say a gift that is made by a person is inherently personal. It requires time and effort, and that shows how much you care," a piece on the virtues of hand-crafted gestures states.

The page went on: "They're unique — In contrast to objects made by machines, items made by a real person are always different from one another. A person can’t make the exact same thing twice, and that means a handmade gift is always unique."