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Say What? Milania Giudice Has Reportedly Been Arrested on Assault Charges

"The investigation resulted in Milania Giudice being charged on a summons complaint."

Distractify Staff - Author
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Published June 12 2026, 12:55 p.m. ET

Milania Giudice Has Been Arrested on Assault Charges
Source: Instagram/@milania.ggiudice

One of the best things to come out of Bravo is the children of Bravolebrities. Over the years, we’ve watched these wise and hilarious kids captivate the screens and grow into beautiful and loving young adults.

From Riley Buruss of Next Gen NYC to Victoria’s Secret supermodel Gigi Hadid, the Bravo kids have been doing big things.

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And while the kids have been doing a great job of elevating in their careers and maturing into adulthood, some have experienced a few bumps along the way. With various reports of kids-turned adults butting heads with their parents and ending up on the wrong side of the law, it highlights that things can go wrong at any time. And the news of Milania Giudice serves as a shining example.

Milania Giudice
Source: Instagram/@milania.ggiudice
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Why was Milania Giudice arrested?

According to Page Six, Milania, who is the daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey icon Teresa Giudice, was taken into custody on May 14, 2026, in New Jersey. The site shares that the 20-year-old is facing one charge: simple assault.

Per The Sun, the charge stems from a dispute that occurred at a residence in Montville Township.

“The investigation resulted in Milania Giudice being charged on a summons complaint with one count of Simple Assault, in violation of a Disorderly Persons Offense,” the Montville Township Chief of Police told the outlet.

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While Page Six reports that Milania was set to appear in court on May 19, no plea has been entered at this time. Not to mention, there is no news on who the victim was in the situation.

Interestingly, Milania took to Instagram to share a message to her followers after the news hit headlines.

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On June 11, Milanis posted an Instagram Story of a sign with an interesting message: “None of us sit high enough to look down on anybody. Be humble.”

Many netizens took that to mean that she plans not to pay attention to any criticism she may receive due to the news.

Milani Giudice is currently enrolled at the University of Tampa.

Although Milania could have decided to forgo college in favor of chasing influencer opportunities, the 20-year-old is currently enrolled at the University of Tampa. In fact, she’s decided to do both, having recently attended events with Shein, and is building her brand partnership portfolio

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Per Milania’s Instagram, she has built a community on campus and is currently a member of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority.

Although all schools operate by an honor code, there’s no telling if her arrest will affect her future as a student.

As for now, she appears to be focused on preparing for junior year and sharing memories from her sophomore year at U of Tampa. From highlights of her time with her sorority to hanging with friends, Milania has notably posted on social media despite her legal woes.

Only time will tell how the case is ruled and if Milania will have to pay a fine or spend some time in jail.

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