Milly Alcock Shines, But 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' Divides Early Critics ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ opens in theaters Friday, and critical reaction heading into opening weekend is decidedly mixed. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 25 2026, 5:05 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@supergirl

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the latest release in DC Studios’ rebooted DCU lineup, opens in theaters Friday, and critical reaction heading into opening weekend is decidedly mixed. Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, the film adapts Tom King and Bilquis Evely's 2021 eight-issue comic book series of the same name.

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The plot follows Kara Zor-El as she reluctantly joins forces with a young girl named Ruthye on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice after tragedy strikes. The cast includes Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El aka the Supergirl, David Corenswet as Superman, Eve Ridley as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem, Jason Momoa as Lobo, Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura Zor-El.

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Dynamic Leads Can’t Quite Save 'Supergirl' From Turbulent Early Reviews

At the time of publication, the film holds a 58% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The most consistent point of praise across reviews is Alcock’s portrayal of Kara Zor-El. Multiple critics noted she brings a fierceness to the character that is a breath of fresh air. Momoa's portrayal of intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo has also drawn strong notices.

Early critical reactions to the film indicate that DC Studios has a visually stunning, emotionally resonant hit on its hands. By heavily leaning into the cosmic aesthetics of the source material, Gillespie has crafted a space opera that feels entirely distinct from past DC releases. Critics are praising the film for blending interstellar stakes with an intimate, raw story of grief and justice.

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The cinematography is being widely praised. Reviewers laud Ana Nogueira’s script for staying incredibly faithful to the poetic, revenge-driven tone of Woman of Tomorrow.

However, some critics note that audiences expecting a bright, traditional "Superman-style" adventure might get buried under the movie’s heavier themes of vengeance.

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David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter was less enthusiastic about the film overall. “I wish I could say I had even half as good a time at Craig Gillespie’s leaden attempt to resuscitate Superman’s cousin as a viable hero in her own interstellar ruckus. Sadly, that’s not the case, despite Milly Alcock’s hard-edged performance making her an appealingly punky protagonist,” he wrote.

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​Variety's Owen Gleiberman wrote, “Lite trappings of “Supergirl” make it a subversion of the genre. It’s all so desperate to be “punk rock.” But “Supergirl” is a punk crock.”

​Audience reactions on Letterboxd have followed a similar pattern: praise for the leads, frustration with the film around them.

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“It’s a perfectly fine movie that reminds me a lot of Phase 1-2 Marvel movies. Milly does great as Kara, but the movie itself holds her back. Momoa as Lobo is AMAZING and so much fun in every scene. Visually, it’s very dull; every planet looks and feels the same. No color anywhere to be seen. But ultimately feels inconsequential, & some very strange changes to the comic,” one user wrote.

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Another wrote, “Milly is great as Kara, and Jason is great as Lobo, but the movie definitely held them back. Cool action sequences, but changes to the lore were lame. Overall, the comic is way better and I wish it was more faithful but still had a good time.”

A third reviewer noted, “Here DC goes again, taking one step forward, two steps back.”